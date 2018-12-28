Here's What Angelina Jolie Said When Asked If She'll Run For President

Angelina Jolie hinted that she’s not ruling out a possible foray into government someday.

When asked if she would ever get into politics in a BBC interview on Friday, Jolie said she would’ve “laughed” at the question 20 years ago, but suggested her thinking was evolving.

“I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed,” she said. “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

The Hollywood actor currently serves as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency. Jolie said she enjoys the work she’s doing with the UN because she gets to “work directly with the people in need.”

“I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself and my policies,” she said.