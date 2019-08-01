“13 Reasons Why” Season 3 Returns This Month And The Trailer Shows A Main Character's Death

Season 3. August 23.

Netflix's13 Reasons Why is returning for a third season Aug. 23 and, according to a trailer that dropped on Thursday, the show will feature a character's death. In the trailer, Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), one of the main characters on the show since Season 1, was apparently killed. The scene begins by showing Deputy Standall, Alex Standall’s dad, surrounded by a bunch of cop cars with their lights flashing while he investigates a crime scene. Eerie music follows as we see snippets of other characters, including Tony Padilla, Tyler Down, and Justin Foley, closing the trunk of Tony’s car and acting shady. Zach Dempsey sits on the bleachers with Bryce's girlfriend, Chloe Rice, Jessica Davis is fighting with Montgomery de la Cruz in the hallway, and Alex Standall is choking Montgomery in a bathroom. “Here’s the thing about Liberty High,” a voiceover says. “They’re connected by their secrets. Connected and forever changed.”

“The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation, anyone could have done this,” the voiceover continues, panning to Clay Jensen standing alone in the dark. The trailer ends with all of the characters surrounding a casket in a cemetery next to a framed photo of Bryce in his varsity jacket, leaving viewers to assume they’re all at his funeral.