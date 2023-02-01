The Best Calf And Foot Massagers For Plantar Fasciitis, According To Reviews

These massagers can make it easy to alleviate plantar fasciitis and foot pain at home.

By
Kristen Adaway
Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager

While in physical therapy last year being treated for jumper’s knee and plantar fasciitis, the most soothing part of my sessions was the massage at the beginning, which seemed to instantly make all of the pain in my lower extremities disappear. This relief led me to seek out ways to get the same result at home. I quickly found that a foot and calf massager did just that. 

To learn more about why this type of massage can help relieve symptoms of plantar fasciitis and other foot conditions, I reached out to Gretchen Hawley, a Buffalo, New York-based physical therapist and multiple sclerosis specialist, who began by explaining how plantar fasciitis develops in the first place. 

“Plantar fasciitis happens when the tissue — also known as fascia — on the bottom of your foot becomes inflamed, causing pain,” she said. “The tissue can become inflamed when walking or running and often occurs when there has been an overuse of your feet.”

Being on your feet for long periods of time leads to tightened muscles in your feet and calves, but when you release the tightness, you may find relief, which is where using a foot and calf massager comes in. Although it may not be a substitute for professional treatment if you need it, it can definitely mitigate aches and pains.

“One great way to release muscle tightness and tension is through massage,” Hawley said. “The foot and calf massager is a great way to massage out the tension while also improving circulation, which is great for healing injured tissue or fascia.”

After using a massager to soothe my own achy muscles, I’d be remiss to not share the wealth and let other relief-seekers know which ones are worth buying. Below, we rounded up the best foot and calf massagers that reviewers swear by for finding plantar fasciitis relief. 

Miko shiatsu foot and calf massager

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Concentrate on your feet and legs with this massager, which has over 2,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and comes with a remote control so you can adjust the settings without having to lean over. The remote has five pressure settings, three massage modes, a deep kneading function and the option to turn on heat. The massager also has an adjustable bar that you can angle to focus on massaging your feet, calves or ankles. It comes in silver/blue and gray.

Promising review: "I got this massager as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend. He has plantar fasciitis and stands on his feet for 12 hours a day. He loves it and uses it every day. This massager is amazing!!! It also works well for my size 8 women's feet." — Casey

You can buy the foot and calf massager from Amazon for around $200. 

Nekteck foot massager

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you're searching for a massager that focuses on just your feet, look no further than this heated one, which has six massage heads with 18 rotating nodes to bring relief to all parts of your feet. The ergonomic massager has over 16,000 five-star ratings and has a carry handle for easy transport. It comes in black, blue and gray. 

Promising review: "I bought this for my husband and I at Christmas, and 3 months later we both still love it! We both had plantar fasciitis pain and found lots of relief with using this, especially with the warm mode on. My son likes it just to make his feet feel good after a long day. It’s way cheaper than a massage or Dr appointment and has no mess or set-up like soaking them. I have size 11 women's feet and he has size 12 mens and they fit great." — Siobhan

You can buy the foot massager from Amazon for around $60. 

Renpho foot massager

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This highly-rated foot massager has over 19,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and is the one used by yours truly. I prefer a "boot" style massager and this one definitely gets the job done. It offers a deep kneading massage with three modes, three squeeze intensities and the option to turn the heat feature on and of. Each of the foot chambers also has a removable, washable cloth so you can easily launder them. It can fit most foot sizes up to a men's size 12. Get it in black, red or white, and with or without Wi-Fi connectivity.

Promising review: "Lightweight machine that really works. I suffer from plantar fasciitis and this has really helped! My feet feel refreshed and the pain lessened after a session. It is also lightweight so I can just bring to wherever I am sitting (it looks heavy but it isn’t)."  — Alex P

You can buy the foot massager from Amazon for around $100. 

Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager

Amazon rating: 4.5 out 5 stars

This sleek massage machine has over 9,000 five-star ratings for a reason. Even though it's the priciest massager on our list, it boasts several features that make it splurge-worthy. It uses a deep kneading technique, which is meant to loosen stiff muscles, improve blood flow and reduce inflammation from painful foot conditions like plantar fasciitis. The adjustable base lets you target your feet, ankles or calves in conjunction with the five modes: rolling massage, compression therapy, sway, heat therapy and quiet.

Promising review: "Bought it for my husband who suffers from plantar fasciitis. Although it’s only been a few weeks, it is providing him with some relief from his pain. He uses it 2-3 times/day and is up to the second level on his feet and calves. It’s very easy to use right out of the box. He is very happy with the unit and it saves me from massaging his legs!" — Kogegaji

You can buy the foot massager with a remote from Amazon for around $320 or without a remote for around $228. 

Giantex shiatsu foot and calf massager

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Coming in with over 1,400 five-star ratings, this compact massager targets your feet, calves and even arms. It has four massage intensities and the machine allows you to adjust the speed and direction of each one. The foot covers can be removed and washed to prevent odor and stains. It comes in burgundy, red, black and gray. 

Promising review: "I have plantar fasciitis, severely! I also have flat feet and other foot pain issues. I pay $30 twice a week for foot massage. I decided to purchase the massager for $89 and I am 100% pleased with it. It has already more than paid itself off. I use it daily. I adjust my feet according to where the pain is most intense and I get the best relief. I love it and highly recommend it. It's well worth the money." — nangarcia

You can buy the foot and calf massager from Amazon for around $85. 

Best Choice Products foot and calf massager

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With almost 4,000 five-star ratings, this massager is built with a convenient handle that makes it easy to carry around and acts as an adjustable stand for targeting your feet, calves and arms. But the best part of this gadget is that it has a digital touch screen and a remote control to access various speed, time, heat and direction settings. It comes in gray, white, burgundy and black. 

Promising review: "This was recommended by a coworker, who’s husband suffered terrible pain from Plantar Fasciitis like I did. Along with applying heat and 1-2 massages daily, I felt results in less than 2 weeks. I rarely have to use heat and I make sure I massage as often as possible with this machine to keep the pain from returning. ABSOLUTELY recommend this product!!! Buy it, you won’t be disappointed." — Christopher Strahle

You can buy the foot and calf massager from Amazon for around $110. 