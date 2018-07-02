BuzzFeed News

Russia Went Through To The World Cup Quarterfinals And Turned Moscow Into A Giant Party To Celebrate

Just looking at these photos is giving me a hangover.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Posted on July 2, 2018, at 8:33 a.m. ET

If you missed it, on Sunday Russia won its knockout stage World Cup match against Spain.

Going into the competition, Russia was the lowest-ranked team out of all the competitors.
Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

The win marked the first time since 1966 that a Russian team had made it through to the quarterfinals of a World Cup. It's safe to say that Russian fans were pretty happy.

Super happy.

Konstantin Chalabov / AFP / Getty Images

So happy that Moscow turned into a giant street party. Journalists, locals, and fans who had traveled to Russia for the World Cup documented the city's celebrations on Twitter.

Это победа, пацаны!!!
Mikhail Morozov @MishaMorozov

Это победа, пацаны!!!

Cars kept honking their horns.

This journey from the stadium is amazing! Fantastic stuff! Let’s just say traffic in Moscow is moving slowly tonight after that sensational win! Party on! #Russia #Moscow #WorldCup https://t.co/fI5K6My5kf
Jason Mohammad @jasonmohammad

This journey from the stadium is amazing! Fantastic stuff! Let’s just say traffic in Moscow is moving slowly tonight after that sensational win! Party on! #Russia #Moscow #WorldCup https://t.co/fI5K6My5kf

It’s a proper party on the Moscow streets after beating Spain. + plus the mother of traffic jams. #KweseFIFA
Kabuura at #2018FifaWC @andrewkabuura

It’s a proper party on the Moscow streets after beating Spain. + plus the mother of traffic jams. #KweseFIFA

(Yep that's someone riding a moving car.)

People chanted on the metro.

Party on the Moscow Metro! #RUS #worldcup
Ben James @BenJourno

Party on the Moscow Metro! #RUS #worldcup

And the streets of Moscow were full of people who wanted to keep the party going through the night.

The party will go on all night in Moscow. I want this for @England.
Neil Rands @NeilRands

The party will go on all night in Moscow. I want this for @England.

Central Moscow is one big party right now.
Lucian Kim @Lucian_Kim

Central Moscow is one big party right now.

Probably worth pointing out at this point that Russia is still three whole games away from winning...

Fans from across teams represented at the tournament also joined in.

Naija in Moscow
Eliot Rothwell @EliotRothwell

Naija in Moscow

And it lasted well into the morning.

6am. Monday morning. There’s still one big party on the streets of Moscow after #Russia goes through to #world cup quarter finals. https://t.co/SBVGGF0tqO
Rajini Vaidyanathan @BBCRajiniV

6am. Monday morning. There’s still one big party on the streets of Moscow after #Russia goes through to #world cup quarter finals. https://t.co/SBVGGF0tqO

4:25am. One block from the bank of Moscow... which has to open in 5 hours
Eli @ElMengem

4:25am. One block from the bank of Moscow... which has to open in 5 hours

You can only imagine what the party will be like if Russia wins its next game...

