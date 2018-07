The meme has been widely condemned by fans who say it misrepresents the 14-year-old "Stranger Things" actor.

Millie Bobby Brown is a 14-year-old actor best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things .

Brown is active on social media, regularly posting on her Instagram , Twitter, and Snapchat accounts.

Recently, people have noticed a meme in which fake anti-gay statements and quotes are photoshopped over images of the actor.

This isn't the first time a young entertainer has found themselves featured in a negative meme — many felt the Poot meme was derogatory to Demi Lovato, while last year, fans of the cast of It became worried the young actors were being sexualized online.

today, i went to target. i am blind and gay. i was walking around with my pride shirt when millie bobby brown came up to me. she said “kill all fags and spit in my mouth” and broke both of my legs. i am now unable to walk ever again. #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown

And others just imply she holds anti-gay views. All the quotes and stories that appear to have been said by her or relate to her are fake.

The meme seems to have two origins: first, a now-infamous series of tweets by @kelsfiona from November 2017.

it's time to share my story. one day i saw millie bobby brown in the mall and i asked for a selfie and she said "i don't take selfies with fags, homo sex is sin" and broke my iphone X. i couldn't stop crying i'm so ashamed. #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown

And then as part of the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbieBrown.

Absolutely in love with this culture of calling Millie Bobby Brown a homophobe/Islamophobe right now.

The hashtag appears to have been started as a joke by fans, but elements of it grew outside the hashtag and became memes in their own right.

the fact that gay twitter has collectively agreed to portray millie bobby brown as a raging homophobe is one of the funniest things on earth

While the meme quietly continued for the past several months, it gained popularity again in June.

comedian: thought out intelligent joke with a setup and a punchline me: twitter user: violently homophobic millie bobby brown meme: me: https://t.co/s5eNWEBW9E

Hannah, a 17-year-old from England, told BuzzFeed News that she had contributed to the meme because she thought it was funny and part of a greater running joke of making it look like celebrities have said controversial things.

"It would be so unlikely for Millie to ever actually say anything that homophobic that it’s hilarious," she said.

Hannah said that she is gay, and if she were straight she wouldn't be using anti-gay language or finding it funny.