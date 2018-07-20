Marvel’s Head Of TV Dressed In Karate Uniform To Promote "Iron Fist" At Comic-Con
The costume, according to tweets by those at the panel, appeared to be a gift for a fan, and part of a bit to warm up the crowd.
On Thursday, Marvel held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con to preview the new series of Netflix's Iron Fist.
The panel was introduced by Jeph Loeb, television and comicbook writer and Marvel's Head of Television.
However, for Thursday, Loeb came onstage dressed in what appeared to be stereotyped karate clothing.
Iron Fist, has been criticized in the past for appropriating East Asian culture and failing to develop a character with problematic roots.
Because of this, Loeb's costume was seen to mock critics of the show, or possibly antagonize them more.
Some on Twitter defended the outfit, saying it was done for a fan of the show.
But others countered that this didn't make the costume ok, especially following Marvel's white Editor In Chief confirming last year that he had written comics under an Asian pseudonym.
According to those at the panel, it appears the costume was removed as part of a "bit" with the show's lead actress Jessica Henwick.
Buzzfeed News has reached out to Marvel for comment.
