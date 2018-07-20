BuzzFeed News

Marvel’s Head Of TV Dressed In Karate Uniform To Promote "Iron Fist" At Comic-Con

The costume, according to tweets by those at the panel, appeared to be a gift for a fan, and part of a bit to warm up the crowd.

By Rachael Krishna

Last updated on July 20, 2018, at 7:40 a.m. ET

Posted on July 20, 2018, at 7:40 a.m. ET

On Thursday, Marvel held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con to preview the new series of Netflix's Iron Fist.

The panel was introduced by Jeph Loeb, television and comicbook writer and Marvel's Head of Television.

Loeb has a reputation at comic cons for hyping Marvel products - for the launch of The Runaways TV show he asked the audience to chant &quot;Hulu&quot; aka the show&#x27;s network, and &quot;Marvel&#x27;s Iron Fist on Netflix&quot; at another panel.
However, for Thursday, Loeb came onstage dressed in what appeared to be stereotyped karate clothing.

OH MY GOD.
Charles PM @ SDCC @CharlesPulliam

OH MY GOD.

Iron Fist, has been criticized in the past for appropriating East Asian culture and failing to develop a character with problematic roots.

Clear the mind to calm the mind.
Iron Fist @MarvelIronFist

Clear the mind to calm the mind.

In 2016, Loeb defending the casting of a white actor in the role of Iron Fist, telling BuzzFeed News that it made him an outsider.

Because of this, Loeb's costume was seen to mock critics of the show, or possibly antagonize them more.

Jeph Loeb just wanted to make it clear who should be blamed for that first season of Iron Fist.
Chase Magnett @ChaseMagnett

Jeph Loeb just wanted to make it clear who should be blamed for that first season of Iron Fist.

If I ever meet Jeph Loeb I will probably challenge him to a fight https://t.co/5bDWrErxkY
Paul Krueger 2: Paulectric Kruegaloo @NotLikeFreddy

If I ever meet Jeph Loeb I will probably challenge him to a fight https://t.co/5bDWrErxkY

This is actual hell. We live in hell. Hell is real, it is present, and it is here, all around us, like a great big blanket of fire and brimstone https://t.co/LNfcHTGWAE
James Whitbrook @Jwhitbrook

This is actual hell. We live in hell. Hell is real, it is present, and it is here, all around us, like a great big blanket of fire and brimstone https://t.co/LNfcHTGWAE

Some on Twitter defended the outfit, saying it was done for a fan of the show.

Seeing some people comment about Jeph Loeb's outfit. Well, story behind that was that an audience member waited all night to get in. Cast signed that jacket for her. #IronFist #SDCC
Shawn Madden @SDCC @shawnxmadden

Seeing some people comment about Jeph Loeb's outfit. Well, story behind that was that an audience member waited all night to get in. Cast signed that jacket for her. #IronFist #SDCC

But others countered that this didn't make the costume ok, especially following Marvel's white Editor In Chief confirming last year that he had written comics under an Asian pseudonym.

i don’t know that jeph loeb’s chris farley cosplay was the best move to make after the cb cebulski mess, but what do i know
💖💜💙véronique emma houxbois💙💜💖 @EmmaHouxbois

i don’t know that jeph loeb’s chris farley cosplay was the best move to make after the cb cebulski mess, but what do i know

Hi, my name is Jeph Loeb, I like to take the critiques people have of the things I do and instead double down and poke them in the eyes with them https://t.co/5KuwsVdIKA
Paulina the PhD Candidate (now w/ more characters) @punuckish

Hi, my name is Jeph Loeb, I like to take the critiques people have of the things I do and instead double down and poke them in the eyes with them https://t.co/5KuwsVdIKA

jeph loeb seriously wyd bro
Monopath Traveler @DavidUzumeri

jeph loeb seriously wyd bro

According to those at the panel, it appears the costume was removed as part of a "bit" with the show's lead actress Jessica Henwick.

She made him surrender the costume. #ironfist #sdcc
Marvel News Desk! @marvelnewsdesk

She made him surrender the costume. #ironfist #sdcc

@AlannaBennett it was part of a weird bit where he rambled about Karate Kid for a bit and then Jessica Henwick came out and yelled at him to take off his costume. 🤷‍♀️
Angie Han @ SDCC @ajhan

@AlannaBennett it was part of a weird bit where he rambled about Karate Kid for a bit and then Jessica Henwick came out and yelled at him to take off his costume. 🤷‍♀️

Buzzfeed News has reached out to Marvel for comment.

