A White Marvel Employee Has Admitted He Used An Asian Pseudonym To Write Comics

Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images

In the article, writer Rich Johnston details his work over the past 11 years to prove that Akira Yoshida was a pseudonym for Cebulski. Johnston writes that Cebulski used the pseudonym to write for the publisher, which didn't allow editors to write comics.

Yoshida contributed work to a number of high-profile Marvel, Dark Horse, and Dreamwave titles, including Conan and the Demons of Khitai, X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, and Thor: Son of Asgard. Many of Cebulski's stories written under the Yoshida pen name included Japanese settings or East Asian tropes.

Yoshida was praised as one of the first nonwhite voices to really understand writing for a Western audience.

According to Johnston, other Marvel employees and comic book industry figures regularly vouched for Yoshida's existence, but many also admitted they had never met the writer. Those who claimed they had met him later said they were apparently confusing Yoshida with a Japanese translator working for Marvel.