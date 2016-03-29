BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kim Kardashian Keeps Accidentally Tagging This Teenager In Her Twitter Photos

world / viral

Kim Kardashian Keeps Accidentally Tagging This Teenager In Her Twitter Photos

He's replied and she still hasn't realised...

By Rachael Krishna and Alp Ozcelik

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Alp Ozcelik

Alp Ozcelik

Senior Product Support Specialist

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 6:00 a.m. ET

This is Mert Alas, a 17-year-old from Adana, Turkey. His Twitter handle is @mertalas, with an L.

.dd
Mert alas @mertalas

.dd

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is also Mert Alas, a 45-year-old photographer also from Turkey, but working in the U.S. He is a renowned fashion and celebrity photographer. His Twitter and Instagram handle are @mertaIas, with an I.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mertalas

When photographer Mert and his friend Kim hang out together she often takes photos and uploads them to Twitter and Instagram. Unfortunately, Kim's been tagging 17-year-old Mert.

LOVE &amp; LIGHT @mertalas
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

LOVE &amp; LIGHT @mertalas

Reply Retweet Favorite

The teenager started to respond with affectionate replies.

@KimKardashian I love you baby
Mert alas @mertalas

@KimKardashian I love you baby

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Kocanla ters düşecez en sonda 😄 @KimKardashian
Mert alas @mertalas

Kocanla ters düşecez en sonda 😄 @KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You're going to get me in trouble with your husband."

Thank you for everything @KimKardashian
Mert alas @mertalas

Thank you for everything @KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kim still hasn't noticed and keeps on tagging the wrong Alas.

#party @riccardotisci17 📷 @mertalas
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

#party @riccardotisci17 📷 @mertalas

Reply Retweet Favorite
Loved this Idea for the September covers of @interviewmag face timing with @Mertalas #interviewgang
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Loved this Idea for the September covers of @interviewmag face timing with @Mertalas #interviewgang

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
LA LOVE! I love when they come to my home town! @carineroitfeld @mertalas
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

LA LOVE! I love when they come to my home town! @carineroitfeld @mertalas

Reply Retweet Favorite

Poor Mert.

@melodyofoursoul alıştım artık sdfhh
Mert alas @mertalas

@melodyofoursoul alıştım artık sdfhh

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm getting used to it," he tweeted.

Even Miley Cyrus has done it.

Coming soon in @wmag "bed time portraits By @mertalas &amp; @macpiggott" so xxxited check it out 2 see the real deal⭐️
Miley Ray Cyrus @MileyCyrus

Coming soon in @wmag "bed time portraits By @mertalas &amp; @macpiggott" so xxxited check it out 2 see the real deal⭐️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now the 17-year-old has become a minor celebrity thanks to the confusion, with his story being featured on Turkish news sites.

milliyet.com.tr
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Turkish publication Milliyet, Alas said he doesn't mind the confusion as it got him more Twitter followers.

Love when my boo is in town @mertalas ❤️💥
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Love when my boo is in town @mertalas ❤️💥

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Before this I had 200 followers," said Alas. "Thanks to Miley Cyrus I got 600. And after Kim I got 65 more.”

Happy Birthday @mertalas!!! London ❤️
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Happy Birthday @mertalas!!! London ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

A happy ending for all, then. 🙏🏽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT