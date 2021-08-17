 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Of Haiti Show The Pain And Turmoil From Back-To-Back Natural Disasters

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Of Haiti Show The Pain And Turmoil From Back-To-Back Natural Disasters

Days after a magnitude 7.2 tremor killed more than 1,400 people, bodies still lie in the streets as officials grapple with the chaos and poor weather.

By Kirsten Chilstrom and David Mack

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 17, 2021, at 4:39 p.m. ET

The people of Haiti were continuing to suffer on Tuesday as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Grace battered the island days after a deadly earthquake devestated the Caribbean nation. Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 tremor killed more than 1,400 people and left tens of thousands of others without homes.

Days after the quake, bodies still lie in the streets as officials grapple with the chaos and poor weather. Some hospitals are now too structurally unsafe following the disaster, forcing medical staff to treat patients outside. Many other people are too scared to return to their homes, fearing another tremor will bring them down.

As people seek what shelter they can, often in makeshift tents, humanitarian workers have been delivering food and tending to injuries. Save the Children has been supplying tarps, jerry cans, kits to care for babies to approximately 250 families, but the aid group says the dire situation is being made worse by the weather.

“I see children crying on the street, people asking us for food, but we are low on food ourselves as well,” Save the Children field manager Carl-Henry Petit-Frère told the Associated Press. “The organizations that are here are doing what they can, but we need more supplies. Food, clean water, and shelter are needed most, and we need them fast.”

A deeply impoverished and unstable country, Haiti is still reeling from the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people, as well as the assassination of its president last month and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A woman and child sit under plastic in the aftermath of earthquake in Haiti
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

A woman and child spent the night outside in the aftermath of the earthquake, facing the severe weather of Tropical Storm Grace in Haiti on Aug. 17.

A group of Haiti residents waits in line for food
Joseph Odelyn / AP

A man cries as he waits for a sack of rice being distributed to residents in Les Cayes on Aug. 16.

A group of Haiti residents waits in line for food
Richard Pierrin / Getty Images

Members of the humanitarian aid team deliver bags of food provided by FAES (Fund for Economic and Social Assistance) on Aug. 16.

Children sit under plastic in the aftermath of earthquake in Haiti.
Joseph Odelyn / AP

Families displaced by the earthquake sit under blankets to shield themselves from the rain on the morning of Aug. 17.

A group of Haiti residents waits in line for food.
Richard Pierrin / Getty Images

A woman argues with a military guard as Haitians stand in line to receive a bag of food on Aug 16.

View of a pop-up hospital in tents in Haiti.
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

The courtyard of the hospital "Communautaire de Référence" of Port-Salut assists the victims of the earthquake on Aug 16.

A young Haitian boy cries while receiving medical care.
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A child reacts while receiving medical treatment after an earthquake on Aug. 16.

A young Haitian boy cries while receiving medical care.
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A child receives medical treatment in Haiti on Aug. 16.

View of a destroyed building with remnants scattered all over the street.
Fernando Llano / AP

A building lays in ruins the morning of Aug. 17.

Haitian residents walk in flooded streets during tropical storm.
Matias Delacroix / AP

Residents wade through a flooded road the morning of Aug. 17.

A woman walks with a bucket of water.
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Residents collect water after an earthquake on Aug. 16.

A group of Haiti residents waits in line for food.
Richard Pierrin / Getty Images

Haitians stand in line to receive a bag of food in the aftermath of the earthquake and storm on Aug 16.

A group of Haiti residents waits in line for water.
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

People gather near bins of water after the earthquake in Camp-Perrin, Haiti, on Aug 16.

An aerial view of a camp set up for victims of the tropical storm.
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

People make repairs and create shelter, after spending the night outside in the aftermath of the earthquake on Aug 17.

A woman is seen placing a mattress on a tabletop as she walks in ankle-high water.
Richard Pierrin / Getty Images

A woman takes mattresses into a school classroom were people take shelter amid heavy rain on Aug. 17.

Children huddle together under a tent after the tropical storm.
Joseph Odelyn / AP

Earthquake-displaced children huddle under a piece of plastic the morning of Aug. 17.

An injured man is carried to a health center on a makeshift stretcher.
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

An injured man is carried to a health center on Aug. 16.

An earthquake-displaced woman sits under a piece of plastic in a field.
Joseph Odelyn / AP

An earthquake-displaced woman sits under a piece of plastic in a field on the morning of Aug. 17.

A Haitian woman stands near her destroyed home.
Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP via Getty Images

A woman stands near her destroyed home as a result of the earthquake on Aug.16.

Children and families huddle together in a shelter for victims of the tropical storm.
Matias Delacroix / AP

Earthquake-displaced people sit inside a church on Aug. 17.

A woman sleeps under a makeshift bed after the storm.
Matias Delacroix / AP

A woman sleeps outside her home in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Aug. 16.

Haitian residents stand under an awning.
Fernando Llano / AP

Earthquake-displaced people seek refuge under an outdoor roofing on Aug. 17.

A young girl sleeps on the floor of a church.
Matias Delacroix / AP

A girl sleeps inside a church sheltering earthquake-displaced people on Aug. 17.



A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT