 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Show The Devastation Caused By The Haiti Earthquake

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Show The Devastation Caused By The Haiti Earthquake

The 7.2 magnitude quake struck the Caribbean island nation Saturday morning, leaving hundreds of people dead.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 15, 2021, at 1:41 p.m. ET

At least 724 people were killed and 2,800 more were injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti Saturday morning.

Officials with Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection provided the updated death toll Sunday, as rescue workers continued to search for possible survivors in the rubble of collapsed structures. The quake's epicenter was about 125 kilometers, or 78 miles, west of Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, according to the US Geological Survey.

The disaster was the latest crisis to hit the Caribbean island nation, which is still reeling from the assassination of its president, the coronavirus pandemic, and a wave of gang violence. Saturday's temblor came as the country's vaccination campaign was just getting underway.

The destruction could get worse with Tropical Storm Grace, which is forecast to hit the island Monday or Tuesday and could bring flooding and landslides. The US, the United Nations, and relief organizations have pledged to assist Haiti, which never fully recovered from the catastrophic 7.0-magnitude quake in 2010 that killed more than 200,000 people.

"In what is already a challenging time for the people of Haiti, I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "The United States remains a close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti, and we will be there in the aftermath of this tragedy."

Duples Plymouth / AP

People carry an injured person in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 14, 2021.

Ralph Tedy Erol / REUTERS

People look for survivors at a house destroyed in the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 14, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter was recovered from the rubble of their home on Aug. 14, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

Locals begin to wake up after sleeping outside following the quake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People walk through the rubble of damaged buildings in Jeremie, on August 14, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

A firefighter searches for survivors in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

People collect water after sleeping in the streets in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

A woman carries her child through the remains of her home in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

Firefighters search for survivors in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Stanley Louis / AFP via Getty Images

People search through the rubble of what was the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 14, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

Earthquake victims arrive at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug. 14, 2021.

Joseph Odelyn / AP

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 14, 2021


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT