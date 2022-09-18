Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday, mourners have been lining up for miles in London to pay their respects in person. The monarch’s lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster began 5 p.m. local time Wednesday, and the raised catafalque is on public viewing for 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, a few hours before the funeral is set to begin.

A truly massive number of people have been patiently waiting for their turn.

“If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State in person, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport warned on its website.