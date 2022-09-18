Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday, mourners have been lining up for miles in London to pay their respects in person. The monarch’s lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster began 5 p.m. local time Wednesday, and the raised catafalque is on public viewing for 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, a few hours before the funeral is set to begin.
A truly massive number of people have been patiently waiting for their turn.
“If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State in person, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport warned on its website.
On Friday, the UK government temporarily closed the queue for about six hours, and it officially closed down for being at capacity by 10:30 p.m. local time Sunday. The queue ends at London’s Southwark Park and snakes along the South Bank of the River Thames, with people passing landmarks including the London Eye, Tower Bridge, and Tate Modern. For those waiting, there’s even an official queue map and live queue tracker on YouTube, posted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The line has consistently averaged almost 5 miles long, with wait times commonly exceeding 24 hours and the temperature dropping to 41 degrees Fahrenheit early Saturday morning. The arduous conditions of the queue have of course led to many cheeky memes.
King Charles III, along with William, Prince of Wales, surprised the grieving public Saturday when they popped out to thank mourners in line, with crowds cheering, “Hip, hip, hooray.” Queen-related souvenirs have been sold, and many people have been arriving dressed in British-related costumes and Union Jack garb. Volunteers, food vendors (including ice cream), bag storage, and first aid have been available along the route, with more than 500 portable toilets. With the line continuously moving, once someone reaches the Palace of Westminster, they’re met with airport-style security to briefly pay their respects inside.
Members of the public queue past Tower Bridge to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 16, 2022.
A painter holds a painting of Queen Elizabeth II outside the Palace of Westminster on Sept. 15, 2022.
King Charles III meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank on Sept. 17, 2022.
Prince William holds on to a Paddington Bear doll as he meets members of the public in the queue on Sept. 17, 2022.
People put on wristbands that indicate their place in line on Sept. 15, 2022.
A sign in Southwark Park informs people in the queue of their wait time on Sept. 16, 2022.
Royal fan Joseph Afrane wears Union Jack–themed glasses while standing in the queue on Sept. 15, 2022.
Members of the public queue on the South Bank near the London Eye on Sept. 16, 2022.
Members of the public queue overnight near the River Thames on Sept. 15, 2022.
The queue is seen with St. Paul's Cathedral in the background on Sept. 17, 2022.
A woman (left) in line, draped in a Union Jack flag, on Sept. 16, 2022. A man (right) sports a Union Jack blazer on Sept. 15, 2022.
People queue at Southwark Park on Sept. 16, 2022.
A woman with Queen Elizabeth II– and Union Jack–themed imagery on her clothing stands near the queue on Sept. 15, 2022.
Mourners stand in the queue on Sept. 16, 2022.
People queue with blankets overnight in the Victoria Tower Gardens South on Sept. 17, 2022.
Members of the public queue through Southwark on Sept. 16, 2022.
A British army veteran stands in the queue on Sept. 15, 2022.
Members of the public stand in the queue on Sept. 16, 2022.
People stand in the queue on Sept. 17, 2022.
Members of the public join the queue on Westminster Bridge on Sept. 14, 2022.
Members of the public stand in the queue on Sept. 16, 2022.
People queue inside Westminster Hall on Sept. 16, 2022.
Unofficial merchandise bears the Queen's image on Sept. 17, 2022.
People in the queue use blankets to stay warm on Sept. 18, 2022.