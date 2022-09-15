17 Very British Tweets About The Very British Queue To See The Very British Queen's Coffin

LONDON — British people are renowned for several great cultural contributions to the world: the works of Shakespeare, afternoon tea, Beatlemania, grabbing a cheeky Nandos, and uncomfortable comedy TV shows that are later remade by Americans into more crowd-pleasing sitcoms.

But those pale in comparison to the UK's greatest tradition: the queue.

Britons love to form a queue and wait patiently, whether it be to use an ATM at the bank, to board the Tube, or to pay their respects to their late monarch.

Ever since the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the Palace of Westminster (aka the British Parliament building) on Wednesday, countless scores of people have waited in a miles-long queue in central London to have a chance to say a final goodbye.