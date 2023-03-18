From Tragedy To Triumph: 14 Photos That Defined This Week

From trash piling up in Paris to a 99 million-year-old (!) fossilized snail, here’s this week's news in 14 photos.

By
Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Noushad Thekkayil / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kites fly in the air during the inaugural day of the 2023 Qatar Kite Festival at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park in Doha, Qatar, on March 16, 2023. 

This week started off with a photo of behind-the-scenes Oscars prep work in Los Angeles. Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated this year’s ceremony, taking home many awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director (in this case, Directors). 

Carlos Barria / Reuters

A worker puts the final touches on an Oscar statue before being placed out for display for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2023. 

The French Refuse

Over in Europe, Paris has been stinking…literally. After President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that he plans to raise the retirement age, trash collectors have protested by refusing to pick up trash, extending their nine-day strike for at least another five days. “It’s disgusting,” a restaurant staff member told the Guardian. “Customers aren’t coming in.”

Michel Stoupak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Piles of garbage bags have been piling up since waste collectors went on strike against the French government's proposed pensions reform, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on March 17, 2023. 

Lewis Joly / AP

A man walks past piles of garbage in Paris, on March 13, 2023. 

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

Women stand next to overflowing trash bins in Paris, on March 17, 2023. 

California’s Extreme Weather

California saw an atmospheric river storm that resulted in widespread flooding. As of Wednesday morning, almost 200,000 people were without power, and around 30 million people across the state were under flood alerts. So far this winter, California has experienced 11 atmospheric river storms.

“If anyone has any doubt about Mother Nature and her fury, if anyone has any doubt about what this is all about in terms of what's happening to the climate and the changes that we are experiencing, come to California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A Carl's Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank in Mammoth Lakes, California, on March 11, 2023.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Patrick Cerruti, right, and his wife Pamela Cerruti take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry in Pajaro, California, on March 14, 2023.

Mike Blake / Reuters

A backyard pool is left hanging on a cliffside after torrential rain wrought havoc on the beachfront town of San Clemente, California, on March 16, 2023. 

More From Around The World

On March 15, the coffin of Brianna Ghey was seen being carried from St. Elphin’s Church in Warrington, United Kingdom. Brianna, a transgender girl, was stabbed to death in Culcheth Linear Park, Cheshire, on the evening of Feb. 11. Brianna's family paid tribute to their daughter in February, saying, "She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her." Her family requested mourners wear pink to the funeral service.

Saype / Handout via Reuters

A view of Swiss-French artist Saype's giant painting, which uses biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal and chalk to paint on the desert sand, in Al Mazim, Oman, in an image obtained on March 16, 2023. 

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The coffin of Brianna Ghey is carried from St. Elphin's Church in Warrington, United Kingdom, on March 15, 2023.

Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

A street artist entertains visitors at Kartavya Path on hot day in New Delhi, India, on March 12, 2023.

Rolf Vennenbernd / picture alliance via Getty Images

Two toads squat in front of a trap fence between a forest and a road in Bonn, Germany on March 13, 2023.  

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images

A woman holds a 99 million year old fossilized snail trapped in amber named "Archaeocyclotus Brevivillosus" at the Colmar Museum of Natural History in Eastern France, on March 14, 2023.

Reuters

A police car is seen on fire during clashes between Eintracht Frankfurt fans and Italian police ahead of a UEFA Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt in Naples, Italy, on March 15, 2023.   

