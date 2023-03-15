Harrowing Images Show California’s Latest Flooding

An atmospheric river storm is currently sweeping through the West Coast of the US, causing heavy flooding and hurricane-like winds in the Central and Northern California areas.

Atmospheric river storms carry water vapor through the sky, and they form by picking up moisture and warm moist air in the tropics. When the storm reaches cooler regions and makes landfall, the climate causes the water to cool and turns it into rain and sometimes even snow, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

As of Wednesday morning, just under 200,000 people in California had lost power, according to PowerOutage.us . In addition, around 30 million people across the state are under flood alerts, according to CNN , and several counties have evacuation alerts.