Hurricane Ian: Images Of The Storm's Devastation

Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida, yielding historic levels of damage.

By
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

and
Clarissa-Jan Lim
by Clarissa-Jan Lim

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images

A man inspects damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2022.

Florida officials are only beginning to calculate the scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on the state, but scenes of devastation are already emerging. Millions of residents under evacuation orders had traveled to safer areas in anticipation of Ian, but many stayed to weather the storm. The full extent of the damage is still unclear, but officials have warned that it will be catastrophic.

“People should understand this storm is having broad impacts across the state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Thursday, “and some of the flooding in the areas hundreds of miles from where this made landfall are going to set records.”

Ben Hendren / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A woman gets help climbing from a muddy area in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded road in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian passed through, Sept. 29, 2022.

A woman holding a broom and dustpan stands in a room filled with mud and debris
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers on Sept. 29, 2022.

Water submerges a street, reaching at least half the height of buildings&#x27; first floors
Marco Bello / Reuters

A street is flooded as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022.

Wilfredo Lee / AP

A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway is seen near Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2022.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

A sailboat lies partially submerged in the waters off Punta Gorda, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2022.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that was pushed against her apartment by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers on Sept. 29, 2022.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

A man walks through debris on a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29, 2022.

Spray paint on boards reads &quot;Go Home Ian&quot; and &quot;♥ CBT&quot;
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

A man runs by a boarded-up storefront ahead of Hurricane Ian hitting Tampa on Sept. 27, 2022.

A person stands with their back to the camera; on the other side of chain-link fence from them are small destroyed planes in a heap
Cover Images via AP

The aftermath of a reported tornado hitting North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022

A potted plant lies on its side in a street filled with several feet of water
Marco Bello / Reuters

A flooded street is seen as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022.

Marco Bello / Reuters

A fallen traffic light dangles from a wire as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022.

Marco Bello / Reuters

A car is stranded on the median blockade of a street in Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022.

A public mailbox stands encased in shrink wrap
Steve Nesius / Reuters

A mailbox is dry-wrapped as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast in Sarasota on Sept. 28, 2022.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area in Fort Myers, on Sept. 29, 2022.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

A worker cleans debris in downtown St. Petersburg after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022.

Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A sign on State Road 528 in Orlando advises drivers that tolls have been suspended as Hurricane Ian approaches on Sept. 28, 2022.

Palm trees blow in the rain near houses
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

Gusts from Hurricane Ian hit Punta Gorda on Sept. 28, 2022.

A person wearing safety goggles braces as they hold up a measurement instrument in the wind and rain
Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches Sarasota on Sept. 28, 2022.

Pedro Portal / El Nuevo Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around by 50 mph winds in Venice, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022.

At night, a paved road lies in fragments
Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP

Pavement just before the causeway to Sanibel, Florida, is damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

In this aerial view, damaged homes in Punta Gorda are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 29, 2022.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A collapsed building stands near a flooded river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29, 2022.