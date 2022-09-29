Hurricane Ian: Images Of The Storm's Devastation

Florida officials are only beginning to calculate the scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on the state, but scenes of devastation are already emerging. Millions of residents under evacuation orders had traveled to safer areas in anticipation of Ian, but many stayed to weather the storm. The full extent of the damage is still unclear, but officials have warned that it will be catastrophic.

“People should understand this storm is having broad impacts across the state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Thursday, “and some of the flooding in the areas hundreds of miles from where this made landfall are going to set records.”