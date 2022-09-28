Hurricane Ian Has Made Landfall In Southwestern Florida

The eye of Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane, and forecasters expect it to be one of the biggest and most powerful storms to hit the state in decades.

As of 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that the eye of Hurricane Ian had made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. Eastern time. The maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 miles per hour.

That’s just short of the Category 5 threshold, and the agency said in a public advisory that Ian is already “causing catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”

More than 2.5 million residents were under an evacuation order late on Tuesday as powerful winds pummeled the Florida peninsula. A storm of Ian's intensity could lead to heavy infrastructure damage and power outages lasting weeks or months.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was “really, really significant” that the storm had strengthened overnight as it made its way toward Florida.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day — two days,” he said.