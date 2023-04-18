Colorful Photos Capture California’s Dazzling Superbloom

After several months of devastating storms, California is witnessing a spectacular superbloom of colorful flowers for the first time in four years.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

People walk amid wildflowers blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument following an unusually wet winter on April 13, 2023 near Santa Margarita, California.

Over the past few months, California has experienced a variety of abnormally devastating weather events, from torrential rain to horrific mudslides, as a result of 31 atmospheric river storms affecting the state. The unusual wet weather broke California’s yearslong record drought conditions in most of the state. After harsh winter rains, the weather has finally settled in recent weeks, producing a historic superbloom, which is a rare desert occurrence that happens after an abundance of rainfall causes dormant seeds to germinate. This year’s superbloom is so large that it can even be seen from space. The last time California saw something close to this was four years ago.

“This is how we feed our souls,” Heather Schneider, a rare plant biologist at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, told the New York Times.

A multitude of colorful poppies, mustard, goldfields, and other wildflowers have decorated the landscape of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Kern counties. Over the past few weeks, locals and tourists from out of state have made pilgrimages to take selfies near the impressive array of dazzling flowers. Places like the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve are hot spots for visitors posting their eye-catching selfies to social media.

David McNew / Getty Images

Various wildflower species color Temblor Range on April 15, 2023 near Santa Margarita, California. 

In one of the most impressive sites of this year’s superbloom, various wildflower species appear to paint the Temblor Range. It’s a mountain range that touches on the east side of the San Andreas Fault at Carrizo Plain National Monument, which is about a three-hour drive north of Los Angeles. Due to heavy foot traffic during 2019’s superbloom, park officials noticed patches of flowers that didn’t sprout this year. Because of this, California’s Department of Parks and Recreation has been working to inform the public about safety and responsibility when visiting the superbloom.

“We want to make sure that everyone has a positive experience when exploring [the flowers],” State Parks director Armando Quintero said in a statement. “California State Parks welcomes all to enjoy these unpredictable, rare occurrences but asks visitors to ‘Don’t Doom the Bloom’ by staying on designated trails and taking only photos, not flowers.”

Ted Soqui / Sipa USA via AP

A superbloom of California golden poppies and other wildflowers in the Lancaster area of Southern California on April 11, 2023

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

A woman zip-lines over a superbloom of wildflowers in Corona, California, on April 11, 2023. 

Ted Soqui / Sipa USA via AP Images

A superbloom near Lancaster, California, on April 11, 2023

An aerial view of a narrow road bisecting a green landscape dotted by splotches of yellow flowers
David McNew / Getty Images

A car is surrounded by wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, California, on April 15, 2023.

Ted Soqui / Sipa USA via AP

A superbloom of California golden poppies and other wildflowers near Lancaster, April 11, 2023

Mario Tama / Getty Images

People walk amid wildflowers blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, California, following an unusually wet winter on April 13, 2023. 

David McNew / Getty Images

The Temblor Range near Santa Margarita, California, on April 15, 2023

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Blooming poppies near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in northern Los Angeles County, April 14, 2023

David McNew / Getty Images

Wildflowers colorize the ground at Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 15, 2023.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Laila Treadwell, visiting from Atlanta, poses for photos on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, on April 10, 2023.

David McNew / Getty Images

The Temblor Range on April 15, 2023

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Chino Hills State Park on April 8, 2023

David McNew / Getty Images

Desert candle flowers (Caulanthus inflatus) bloom at Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 15, 2023.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on April 10, 2023.

David McNew / Getty Images

The Temblor Range on April 15, 2023

George Rose / Getty Images

Colorful mustard, goldfields, poppies, and other wildflowers have exploded along California's Highway 41 near Cholame, California, on April 12, 2023. A California superbloom of wildflowers typically follows a year of heavy rain and snow.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A person takes photos of wildflowers blooming near Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 13, 2023.

