Jeffree Star Called They/Them Pronouns “Stupid” And It’s Way Worse Than Run-Of-The-Mill Beauty Influencer Drama

“I saw a few outlets saying that I'm transphobic,” he said. “Jeffree Star, who has five transgender employees. I have over 100 employees of all different ethnicities.”

He added that all he said was that he doesn’t “agree with pronouns.”

In a Feb. 14 appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin’ with the Boys, ” Star told host Taylor Lewan that he thinks they/them pronouns were made up during the pandemic because people were “so bored.” He also called the pronouns “stupid” and “extra.”

“You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them.’ You’re trans ... you’re male or you’re female,” he said. “And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they’? What the fuck does that mean?”