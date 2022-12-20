I Read 365 Books This Year And Here Are My Recommendations For Your Highly Specific Needs

This is what happens when you resolve to be more offline but refuse to touch grass.

By
Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Numbers checked off a list
Olive Burd / BuzzFeed News

In 2021, I read 12 books. In 2022, I’ve well exceeded 365.

When I tell people that my reading increased 2,941.67% this year, their first response is usually to ask me how, as if I could slip them a pill or offer them some glib advice about the moral imperative to log off.

As I’ve written in the past, the secret for turning an internet-brained person like myself into a reader is the constant trickery of replacing one compulsion with another. I’m an internet culture reporter, for goodness’ sake, and detangling the latest online discourse is my full-time job. I’ve just managed to send my brain worms burrowing in a deceptively productive direction.

I wake up early to read. During my lunch break, I read. I get off work before most other people, so I have time to read before I hang out with them. I read before bed, and then I fall asleep watching videos about books so I’ll know what I want to read the next day. When I first broke this down for my best friend, she asked if I ever give my brain a chance to just sit there and rest. The answer is no. I prefer for my brain to be filled with chatter at all times, like so many of my peers who grew up with internet access. My chatter is just Instagrammable.

Rather than fixating on how you can hack your life to become an Olympic book marathoner like some kind of Silicon Valley self-help monster, I’m just going to tell you what I actually enjoyed. I am what the online book community calls a “mood reader” — I read so fast because I pick up books that fit my exact fancy for the moment, and I must finish them before said mood dissipates.

Rather than just telling you about the 50 books I gave a perfect 5-star rating to this year, I’m going to recommend some of my favorite novels I’ve read recently based on the extremely specific mood I was in when I read them.

For When You Feel Yourself Getting Older And Gaining More Responsibilities But You’d Sooner Die Than Use The Word “Adulting”

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

Viking

Order on Bookshop.

For When You’re Wishing You Paid More Attention In High School English Class Or Just Miss Tumblr

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Vintage

Order on Bookshop.

For When You’ve Spent Too Much Time Online And Want To Remember What It’s Like To Feel Human Emotion Without Having To Touch Grass

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Knopf Publishing Group

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Manage An Esoteric Meme Instagram Account

The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka

SDE Classics

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Tired Of Hearing About “Unhinged Literary Women” But Not Actually Tired Of Reading About Them

The Driver's Seat by Muriel Spark

New Directions Publishing Corporation

Order on Bookshop

For When You Just Want To Read Some Beautiful Sentences

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman

Picador USA

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Read About Love But Not Ready To Turn On The Hallmark Channel

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Atria Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Be Unsettled But Not Actually Scared

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

Flatiron Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Be Actually Scared

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias

Mulholland Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Be A Little Scared But Also Make Twilight Jokes

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Laurelhurst

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Wondering If You Should Go To Grad School

The Idiot by Elif Batuman

Penguin Books

Order on Bookshop

And its sequel, Either/Or

Penguin Press

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Fed Up With The Grind

Luster by Raven Leilani

Picador USA

Order on Bookshop

For When You Want To Seem Cool To A Young Family Member

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Knopf Publishing Group

Order on Bookshop

For When You Want To Seem Cool Reading In Public

Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley

MCD

Order on Bookshop

For When You’ve Had Enough

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

Catapult

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Say “Good For Her”

Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados

Verso Fiction

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re OK Leaning Into Existential Dread

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Riverhead Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Ready to Succumb To BookTok Recommendations

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Berkley Books

Order on Bookshop

Bunny by Mona Awad

Penguin Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You Want Something Wild And Don’t Mind If It’s A Little Bad

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Grand Central Publishing

Order on Bookshop

For When You Need To Quickly Have Your Mind Blown

Assembly by Natasha Brown

Little Brown and Company

Order on Bookshop

For When You Need To Escape To Another Weird Little World

Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Missing Succession

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Flatiron Books

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re Missing The White Lotus

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

William Morrow & Company

Order on Bookshop

For When You Want Something To Talk About With Your Dad

White Noise by Don DeLillo

Penguin Group

Order on Bookshop

For When You’re In The Mood To Feel Like ??????

Pure Colour by Sheila Heti

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Order on Bookshop

For When You Wish Sally Rooney Wrote Slightly More Interesting Books

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor

Riverhead Books

Order on Bookshop

