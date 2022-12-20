I Read 365 Books This Year And Here Are My Recommendations For Your Highly Specific Needs

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

In 2021, I read 12 books. In 2022, I’ve well exceeded 365.



When I tell people that my reading increased 2,941.67% this year, their first response is usually to ask me how, as if I could slip them a pill or offer them some glib advice about the moral imperative to log off.

As I’ve written in the past, the secret for turning an internet-brained person like myself into a reader is the constant trickery of replacing one compulsion with another. I’m an internet culture reporter, for goodness’ sake, and detangling the latest online discourse is my full-time job. I’ve just managed to send my brain worms burrowing in a deceptively productive direction.