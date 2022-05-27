How The Internet Tricked Me Into Reading A New Book Every Single Day

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

When I tell people that I'm on track to read 365 books this year, they ask for my secrets. I wish there were one, like some kind of Limitless-style pill that I could sell to internet-brained adults that would fund a coastal grandmother early retirement somewhere along the New England coast.

In truth, I fell in love with reading again (after 18 months of isolation-induced scrolling on social media) by tricking myself into thinking it was a fun little internet thing.