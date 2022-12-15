Here’s The Best Thing To Post On Instagram’s New Notes Feature

On Tuesday, Instagram launched a new feature called Notes . It lives in the Message section of Instagram and allows people to post a sort of status update, kind of like a Story, but text-only. It’s a lot like the old AIM away messages: You can only post one Note at a time, and updating it will erase your previous status. Also, you can only post with visibility to either “Close Friends” or people who you’re mutuals with.

It’s not totally clear yet what people will use this for. Will it truly be like AIM, where people will post cryptic song lyrics? Will it be like Twitter, but only one brief message at a time? Who knows!

Eventually we’ll all figure out what the Notes “should” look like, and we’ll either all fall in line or the feature will just burn out and go unused, like the old Facebook Poke . I encourage you to take advantage of this moment of confusion about what Notes is and what exactly we’re supposed to use this for.

Yes, I’m suggesting you trick your friends into thinking you posted a rogue DM. Here’s what you should post: “Omg I can’t believe she said that about you!”