Back Off, Grandma, I'm Working Remotely From My Portal

Facebook The new Portal+ ($349) and Portal Go ($199)

Way back in April 2020, when we were first locking down, I wrote that the Facebook Portal was the perfect gadget for the pandemic. The Portal has a smart camera that can follow you around the room with a wide-angle lens, which means that unlike with laptops or iPads, it’s easy for two people to fit onscreen together. The perfect use case is Grandma and Grandpa using it to video-chat with the grandkids (if you have ever seen two boomers try to cram both faces into one phone for FaceTime, you get it). Grandparents across the globe were itching to pinch little cheeks, but those same grandparents were the most vulnerable to COVID-19, so distance was kept. The Portal offered a temporary solution. Now with vaccinated grandparents cautiously visiting family, Facebook wants the Portal to shift focus its gaze on a new target: your job. The latest model of the Portal+, with a larger screen, is designed in the hopes that you (or your boss) will use it for all those work video calls you’ve been doing over your shitty laptop for the last year and a half. “It’s adding to the existing tool kit that the average person has trying to work remotely,” said Andrew Bosworth, VP of Reality Labs at Facebook. The Portal+’s screen tilts to adjust and is meant to sit on a desktop. It’s a less bulky and more sleek design than the older Portal+, which had a screen that could rotate to go vertical for portrait style (Bosworth said they noticed most people kept it in landscape the majority of the time). “Very early in the pandemic, we realized, Oh, this is a tool we should be doing more development on,” Bosworth said. “We started to be guided more and more by two use cases: connecting with family and friends, and then being successful in your home office.”

Facebook The Portal+ being used as a dedicated screen for work video calls

Facebook issued Portals to most of its full-time employees when it became clear last spring that the office wouldn’t be reopening anytime soon. Bosworth said he and his colleagues became used to having a dedicated screen for video calls, and saw the benefit of not using their computers for those calls. People seemed less distracted and more engaged with their colleagues (it’s harder to discreetly check Twitter, which may be a downside for you). They became a valuable pool of product testers. One thing Bosworth and his team heard from employees was that they wanted the Portal, which needs to stay plugged into the wall, to be portable, so they could move it from room to room. The new Portal Go does just that: It runs on a battery so you can move it around while you chat. At $199, it replaces the smaller and cheaper 8-inch Portal Mini, which will be discontinued.

Facebook The portable Portal Go, which sells for $199

The smart camera that follows you around was the Portal’s greatest feature, the thing that made it the best video-chatting device for the price. But now there’s competition. Apple iPads now have a feature called “Center Stage” that follows you around the room on a FaceTime or Zoom call. An entry-level iPad is now about $20 cheaper than the Portal+, and an iPad certainly does more stuff than a Portal. Facebook’s ambitions in hardware and AR/VR seem to have shifted from being for fun (family chatting and gaming) to work. Recently it announced Workroom Horizons, a virtual reality work meeting where you use the Oculus Quest headset to send an avatar of yourself to sit in a boardroom with your other colleagues’ avatars.



Facebook Facebook's VR "Horizon Workrooms"

Facebook The Portal homescreen now will have a widget with a calendar for upcoming meetings and other alerts.

There’s also an update to the software for the Portal homescreen. It adds some much-needed features, like more widgets on your homescreen, especially a very useful calendar. Now, you can just tap into a Zoom link from the calendar on the homescreen instead of manually typing in the meeting ID. Portal also has WebEx and GoToMeeting, and is finally adding Microsoft Teams (starting in December). Google Meet is not yet supported. One other added feature is the option to use end-to-end encryption for Portal calls made through Facebook Messenger (calls made through WhatsApp were already end-to-end encrypted). This isn’t by default, however, you have to opt into it for the call, which is how it currently works on the regular Messenger app for your phone. The most intriguing sign that Facebook is serious about making the Portal a remote work device is a new service called Portal for Business. This allows employees to log in to Portal not with their personal Facebook accounts but with a dedicated Facebook for Work account (this feature is currently being tested with a few companies and will expand in 2022). It also allows your company’s IT department to control your device in the way that it would a company laptop, including being able to remotely wipe the device if it is lost or stolen. Making these devices more work-friendly has a positive side effect for Facebook: You might not want to plunk down $349 on a Portal+, but your company might buy it for you.

There are fewer obvious ways in which Portal is an imminent threat to democracy and our well-being.