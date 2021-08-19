Facebook Unveiled VR Work Meetings, Which, No Thanks

Facebook / Via oculus.com "Workrooms," Facebook's new VR office meeting.

Facebook on Thursday offered a first glimpse at the “metaverse” CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently been touting as "the successor to the mobile internet" and the future of his now–$354 billion company. He's described it as “an embodied internet that you’re inside of rather than just looking at,” which is evidently a fancy euphemism for attending a virtual work meeting via Facebook’s $299-plus Oculus virtual reality headset with a bunch of colleagues.

This is the bloody cutting edge, the vanguard of the fast-approaching next phase of our digital lives, a real-world manifestation of techno-optimism.

And it’s...work meetings.

.@GayleKing and Mark Zuckerberg conduct their first-ever virtual reality interview in Facebook’s new "Horizon Workrooms," a VR app that allows coworkers to interact in virtual offices. https://t.co/aVCtQu2pJi Twitter: @disclosetv

This raises two grim possibilities. The first is the sad realization that science fiction icon Neal Stephenson’s metaverse — a collision of the physical and virtual in a shared online space — is a sad little office veal-penned in by floating whiteboards. The metaverse is the officeverse, and office work is boring. Meetings are boring. A large corpus of popular art is devoted to this concept. The second is that like so many innovations touted as magnificent, world-changing shifts, this “embodied internet” that Zuckerberg is peddling is more of a sad-trombone “neat” than a Jobsian “BOOM.” We were promised flying cars and a VR whale jumping out of a basketball court. What we got is just another way to attend the work meetings we’re already sick of attending. It’s “cool,” it looks pretty fun, I bet it’s nice to use. Is it life-changing? Mind-blowing? I don’t know. “A different kind of productivity experience” is not the first thing that comes to mind when I think of “metaverse.” Earlier this spring Facebook revealed a wearable wrist device and glasses that could decipher neuron impulses from your brain to your hand. This was some very cool sci-fi stuff! We want the full experience! I want Facebook to steal my DNA and do something actually fucked up and weird and bad! Clone my ass, Zuck! Send my roboclones to fight in a space war against the Boston Dynamics dog robots while I bathe in a pod of goo! I want THAT. I don’t want more work meetings. No one wants more meetings. Please, sometimes just a phone call works.

imagine looking at the humble zoom meeting and thinking that what it really needs is expensive hardware, a third party with an egregiously poor track record on privacy and data, and a soupçon of nausea Twitter: @juliacarriew

V funny to me that everyone is like “we have zoom fatigue!” and Facebook was like “ok strap this computer to your face and step into the metaverse, baby!” Twitter: @RMac18