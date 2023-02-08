Donald Trump Asked Twitter To Take Down This Chrissy Teigen Tweet

During testimony from former Twitter executives in front of Congress today, it was revealed that the Trump White House had asked the social media platform to remove a tweet by Chrissy Teigen that called the then-president a “pussy ass bitch.”

The news emerged during a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and others questioned how the company had fielded requests from the government and the Joe Biden campaign about taking down certain tweets.

At one point Democratic Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia asked Anika Collier Navaroli, a former policy official at Twitter, about a 2019 case in which the Trump administration had sent the platform a special request to evaluate and remove a tweet.