This Guy Created An Automated Instagram Influencer Bot To Score Free Meals

Chris Buetti had a problem: Dining out in New York was getting too expensive. He saw was one obvious solution — becoming an Instagram influencer and asking restaurants to give him free meals to post about them — but that process would be time-consuming and require annoying soft skills like “being good at taking photos” and “creating content people enjoy.” Anyway, he already had a job.

So Buetti, a data scientist by trade, decided to use his actual skills and automate the hard work of influencing by writing a program that recruited an audience of 25,000 (by auto-following their accounts in hopes of getting a follow back), and reposted photographers’ eye-catching photos of New York City for his growing entourage to engage with (“😍🤗🤗🤗great shot💕,” one person commented). Poof: @beautiful.newyorkcity was born — an active, popular, and 100% artificial Instagram account. For Buetti, it’s the perfect solution if you don’t want to actually dedicate time to curating an online following, but still want to score free spaghetti from restaurants seeking publicity. His program even finds restaurant accounts in New York, and sends them direct messages offering to promote them to followers in exchange for a comped meal — and no, it does not disclose that @beautiful.newyorkcity is run by a robot.

Behold the latest chapter in the dark art of social media influencing, which despite being widely plagued with bots and fake engagement, continues to attract real interest from marketers and businesses. Buetti’s account has (at least some) real followers, but the influencing itself is being handled by some code rather than an eager personality. It’s a lifestyle brand generated by something that’s not alive.

Buetti isn’t stopping at @beautiful.newyorkcity either. He also cofounded Social Rise Consulting, which uses similar tactics to grow clients’ followings online (for now, that’s namely mass following accounts to get follow backs). So far, Social Rise has 42 clients, according to its website. It’s all part of Buetti’s portfolio of automation-related work; he considers the free food hustle a showcase for his talents as a data scientist, which he detailed in a Medium post. Buetti told BuzzFeed News so far @beautiful.newyorkcity has earned him about 10 free or discounted meals at some pretty nice restaurants.

Does his scheme foreshadow a future in which influencing is automated? Buetti says there’s no reason influencing has to be personality driven — there’s another kind involving impersonal aggregators. “@FuckJerry is where I got the idea,” he said, referencing the controversial meme kingpin. “He never needs to show his face, he just posts memes he finds on the internet; mostly he just steals them.” He saw this as the perfect use case for automated posting: “I was thinking, this guy never needs to touch [by hand] his account ever.”