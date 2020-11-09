What Happens When Trump Gets Out Of Our Brains

Someday, someday sooner rather than later, we will be removed from Donald Trump's subconscious and returned to our own devices. That's the idea. That’s the hint of separation since Joe Biden was declared winner on Saturday.

For the last five years, each morning's begun with — it can't really begin without — whatever Trump wakes up thinking. At first, when he became president, that seemed to throw the country into shock — that it would really be like this. He would still watch TV all day and attack otherwise unknown citizens from time to time. Trump, at once immutable and ever-shocking, would not transform into A President. Starting the day off with a bullet: ENJOY!

Years from now, this might be difficult to explain: the way entire days got yoked to one person's rants, reactions, cruelties, refusals, jokes, tangents, and to just thinking so often about the president. Even weirder, and more difficult, would be explaining how an entire country became accustomed to living inside one person's head.

Still, you think Trump can't shock you again at this late date, and then in the early morning hours, he’s telling you, exclamation point included, that he's tested positive for a virus that's now killed more than 237,000 people in the United States. Between then and his exit from the hospital, for a few days, his ceaseless VOICE was absent — no tweets, no rallies, no calls to Hannity. Yes, there were a few tweets from his account, but they lacked that je nais se quoi special sauce we all know so well by now of Trump's actual voice. To fill the void, news of all the surreal events of the preceding week broke out: that donors somehow did karaoke in Minnesota and ate from a literal buffet in New Jersey; that Trump met with Gold Star families indoors; that nobody could say when the president was last tested for the virus nor could they pin down exactly when he had contracted it; that the virus seemed to just be coursing through the White House, and names you know kept testing positive like they were in a Michael Crichton novel; that people did not disclose to those they'd seen that they had contracted the virus. On and on until, finally, Trump could reemerge from the hospital, walk up the steps to the White House, and respond to a woman's tweet that she "would wade [through] a sea of COVID infested water to vote for President Trump on November 3rd," by appending:

“Thank you Heather!”

Trump rose alongside a massive shift in the way we communicate: Apple only introduced the iPhone 13 years ago, and most of the interfaces through which we experience news did not mature until the 2010s. People take photos and write to each other all day now.

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram emphasize reaction; each serves up the thoughts of another person and asks you to reply, like, reshare, add a comment. On Twitter, when clicked, the heart icon explodes. But you can extend that dynamic across all kinds of platforms, from the iterations of and modifications to a simple joke format on TikTok to suburban wars about what's really happening on Nextdoor. Near-universal iPhone and Android usage means even when you are alone or in an unfamiliar place or among strangers, you can be with the people you know on some level; sitting in an airport or waiting in line at the grocery store changed forever in this way. This shift, especially with the platforms, creates a dual dynamic where you're both reacting yourself and consuming the reactions of millions, sometimes concurrently.

Into the chaotic jolt of the last decade to our lives, Trump entered (or reentered) in 2015. He disregards what you're allowed to say in public and will continue down his chosen line with the exoskeleton of his own emotions exposed — until he changes direction. With Trump, as the New Yorker’s Ben Wallace-Wells recently put it, past and future get pushed aside and “all that is left is an overwhelming present.”

Nobody may ever command anyone’s attentions ever again like this. Even when the next president was about to speak on Saturday night, the current president was still a frequent subject on television; the only constant we’ve had is this electric dynamic with Trump at the center, pushing into everyone's brains. You can see how reacting to Trump has dominated in ways good, bad, superficial, nightmarish, and everything in between — reshaping everything from the gender makeup of the political parties to conservatives' view of trade to, possibly, the public's view of schools reopening during the pandemic. There's an entire meta layer of politics too, built around reaction as object: the right-wing, scoreboard-bitches politics of :fire: savage owns versus blue-wave resistance superficiality that adopts unusual figures as righteous versus a cancel culture obsession that emphasizes online conversation as the story over most else.

Inside this objectively confusing and chaotic period, some people reasonably view the prevailing lesson, or at least the ethos, of the last decade as: Nothing matters. The idea is a breezy nihilism, or at least an ironic nihilism to mask a bruised-heartedness. Institutions couldn't stop Trump during the 2016 Republican primary, TV networks continued airing his rallies and accepting his live calls even when people were begging them to stop, Republican campaigns wouldn't attack him because they kept waiting for Trump to break open on his own accord, with his supporters falling their way. Trump would continue to be Trump, unimpeded, amassing more power.