We’re Living Inside The Russia Investigation Fandom Wars

If you want to understand what the Russia investigation is doing to America, and to us all, think of it this way: The Russia investigation is a TV show, and we are the fans. But it’s that second part — our fandom — that’s important.

The first part isn’t unusual — scandals or investigations often dominate politics; people watched the Watergate hearings, wall-to-wall.

But that was a centralized era of culture, limited by choice. Forty years later, we have a different way of consuming culture, one that’s interactive and immersive, yet splintered.

When Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last week to telling lies about a deal he was working, Twitter lit up with little slices of information, cross-checking dates from court documents with other dates and plotlines that have been reported, extrapolating what all this meant or could mean for the larger Russia investigation.



It was like how we’d livetweet an actual 2018 TV show.

We, the readers and viewers of 2018, are consuming the Russia investigation news like we’re part of the biggest internet fandom there’s ever been. We’re in the throes of fan theories, fictions, wars, and everything else, alert to and at the mercy of the next development, whatever produces that feeling where your eyes feel like they’re both jumping out of your head and melting.

There’s a missing professor, a Moscow deal, a porn star, a Russian spy, a Russian billionaire, his son, his son’s music promoter, highly lucrative overseas political consulting, secret memos, secret recordings of calls, secret payoffs, surveillance warrants, the existence of Carter Page, the vagueness of that Trump Tower meeting, the dossier, the overheard lunches, the texts between the FBI agents, the love affair between George and Simona, the emergence of Michael Avenatti, the latter-day resurrection of Rudy Giuliani and Lanny Davis, and on and on and on and on — an ever-expanding formation of surreal plots and mundane process details.

It’s the best TV show Donald Trump will ever create. And you’re either really into the Russia investigation or not much at all, and the people who get really into the Russia investigation can end up in weird places.

You've had this experience, right, where you trip and fall into the 22nd tweet in a 46-tweet thread making a connection between a $100k check and something that happened nine years ago, like it’s a reddit board for a new Radiohead album. Over the past two years, entire theories have lived and died on the internet about otherwise obscure figures. Take, for instance, Tad Devine (a Bernie Sanders adviser who worked for big Ukrainian $$$ with Paul Manafort in the 2000s) and Imran Awan (a Pakistani-American IT professional who worked for Washington Democrats). Devine assisted the Mueller investigation, and the Justice Department said the Awan wasn’t involved in hacking, but their names became part of various suggestions from people in the center-left and on the right, respectively, about what The Real Story Was. Robert Mueller — the silent figure at the center — has been the subject of a variety of weird, clown car attacks, and also of a saintly fandom. Read a sign at the recent New York City rally in support of the former director of the FBI, “PROTECT THIS PATRIOT.”

It's sort of fun and destroying our souls all at once. People have entirely different operating premises about different actors in this wider saga, with baked-in conceptions of their motivations — it’s like a fandom for a big show!