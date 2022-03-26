7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we tried to balance out the hard truths of the world with some joy, which came in the form of a delightful interview with Laurence Philomene. CNN has a great feature on how goats are helping elephants survive, which will warm the coldest of hearts. We never say no to the work of Jamel Shabazz, whose 1980s portraits appear in AnOther Magazine. Photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling has an amazing range of work, which is featured in Andscape.

The war in Ukraine reached the one-month mark with no signs of slowing down — we took a look at the homes destroyed by the Russians and the lives upended. The New York Times Magazine has a gorgeous photo series on the citizens of Kyiv, and Reuters has a roundup of how dogs are coping with the conflict.