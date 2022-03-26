7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

This week, we tried to balance out the hard truths of the world with some joy, which came in the form of a delightful interview with Laurence Philomene. CNN has a great feature on how goats are helping elephants survive, which will warm the coldest of hearts. We never say no to the work of Jamel Shabazz, whose 1980s portraits appear in AnOther Magazine. Photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling has an amazing range of work, which is featured in Andscape.

The war in Ukraine reached the one-month mark with no signs of slowing down — we took a look at the homes destroyed by the Russians and the lives upended. The New York Times Magazine has a gorgeous photo series on the citizens of Kyiv, and Reuters has a roundup of how dogs are coping with the conflict.

"This Photo Memoir Looks At Two Years of Transition" — BuzzFeed News

Laurence Philomene

"Heartbreaking Photos From Ukraine Show Homes Destroyed By The Russian Invasion" — BuzzFeed News

Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Jamel Shabazz's Empathetic Portraits of 1980s New Yorkers" — AnOther Magazine

Jamel Shabazz / Galerie Bene Taschen

"Dogs of War: Ukrainians Flee With Their Canine Companions" — Reuters

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

"The Citizens of Kyiv" — The New York Times Magazine

Alexander Chekmenev


