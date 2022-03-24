These Heartbreaking Photos Show The Damage From One Month Of War In Ukraine

Russia's invasion is taking a heavy toll on human life and infrastructure as Ukrainians continue to stand their ground.

By
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Madeleine Kelly / LightRocket via Getty Images

A living room is destroyed by pieces of falling missile shot down over the Obolon district in Kyiv, March 14, 2022. Family photos remain hanging on the wall. It's unknown if the family had fled before the attack.

The Russian war in Ukraine has reached the one month mark, with little sign of progress toward peace. Ukrainians have put up fierce resistance to the invasion, stalling Russian movement outside major cities and refusing to surrender.

But the war has come at a steep cost. Russian forces have increased indiscriminate bombing in residential areas and limited the use of humanitarian corridors. And on Wednesday, the US formally declared that Russia had committed war crimes by purposely hitting civilian targets in Ukraine. Over 3 million people have left the country — most of them — mostly women and children — men between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving. For those who stay behind, the shelling has left a landscape of damaged and destroyed buildings that were once homes, schools, and businesses. The photos of people searching the wreckage for belongings and survivors serve as reminders of how much will need to be rebuilt.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images

Irina Moprezova, 54, stands in front of a house that was damaged in an aerial bombing in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13, 2022.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Residents retrieve what is left in their destroyed apartments, located in a five-story residential building that partially collapsed after shelling by Russian troops trying to encircle Kyiv, on March 20, 2022.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A woman seen trying to clean a house after a rocket attack that destroyed a residential building.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Residents of Kyiv entering a destroyed apartment in a residential building that was hit by a shell in the Obolon district in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

A resident looks at her apartment damaged by shelling in Kyiv on March 15, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An abandoned house that was severely damaged by the bombing of Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 15, 2022.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A view of the aftermath after a residential area was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

A view of a damaged flat by Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A view of damage inside a house in Makeevka, after recent shellings in the pro-Russian separatists-controlled Donetsk region in Ukraine, on March 19, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Portrait photos of a couple are seen scattered on a floor covered in debris of an apartment damaged by a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A woman cries as her home was destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

Ddp Images / Sipa USA via AP

People look at damage caused by a shelling of a 10-story apartment block in the Podilskyi district, Kyiv, early in the morning on Tuesday, March 15.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An office building is damaged after a Russian shelling attack in Kyiv.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man retrieves a few belongings from a building damaged by a Russian rocket fire in the cottage district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 20, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A woman carries her belongings out of her destroyed house in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022.

Justin Yau / Sipa USA via AP

Neighbors and volunteers help clean debris and broken glass after a missile strike in Kyiv damaged apartment buildings and a high school in the morning of March 17, 2022.

Felipe Dana / AP

Galina helps clean a neighbor's house after it was damaged by Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 11, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chinaware is seen among the debris and ashes inside an apartment after it was damaged by a bombing in Kyiv on March 21, 2022.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Shrapnel holes dot the ceiling and walls inside an apartment damaged by the shelling of Russian troops in Kyiv.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

A woman looks out of a smashed window inside a residential building damaged as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kyiv.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man with facial injuries sustained after the bombing in Kyiv on March 20, 2022.

Vadim Ghirda / AP

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense, wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside Kyiv, on March 2, 2022.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

A man removes a curtain inside a school damaged among other residential buildings in Kyiv on March 18, 2022.

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

A damaged classroom in a preschool is seen after a residential apartment complex was hit in a Russian attack on March 18, 2022, in Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP

French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle standing behind the broken window of a bedroom in his house that was damaged by the shock waves of a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine.



