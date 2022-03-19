 Skip To Content
6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on March 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Rightfully, a lot of the world's attention is on Ukraine this week as Russia's invasion of the country continues. Journalists are risking their lives to bring back images and stories from the front lines, including the Associated Press’s Evgeniy Maloletka, who has ceaselessly covered the siege of Mariupol. His photos are hard to look at, but they are honest about the brutalities of this war. Mark Peckmezian looks at the world that young Ukrainians have lost, seemingly overnight, and Clodagh Kilcoyne documents the help that an Orthodox monastery is offering to refugees in Romania.

The world lost a legend with the death of Hiram Maristany, who worked as the official photographer for the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican activist group. In lighter news, the New York Times has a great look at a boxing duo who also happen to be father and son, and we looked at all the things that have been dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Don't forget to sign up for our JPG newsletter for more exclusive interviews and behind the scenes looks at photography.


"Pro Boxing Gains Another Father-Son Duo" — The New York Times

Annie Mulligan / The New York Times

"Why? Why? Why? Ukraine's Mariupol Descends Into Despair" — AP Photos

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

"Orthodox Monks Welcome Ukrainian Refugees Into Their Medieval Monastery" — Reuters Wider Image

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

"What Young Ukrainians Have Lost Overnight" — The New Yorker

Mark Peckmezian

"Hiram Mirastany, Young Lords Photographer Who Turned His Lens on El Barrio, Dies at 76" — ARTnews

Hiram Mirastany / Smithsonian American Art Museum

"These Photos Prove That We Love Dyeing Things Green For St. Patricks Day" — BuzzFeed News

Suzanne Feliciano / AP


