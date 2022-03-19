6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Rightfully, a lot of the world's attention is on Ukraine this week as Russia's invasion of the country continues. Journalists are risking their lives to bring back images and stories from the front lines, including the Associated Press’s Evgeniy Maloletka, who has ceaselessly covered the siege of Mariupol. His photos are hard to look at, but they are honest about the brutalities of this war. Mark Peckmezian looks at the world that young Ukrainians have lost, seemingly overnight, and Clodagh Kilcoyne documents the help that an Orthodox monastery is offering to refugees in Romania.



The world lost a legend with the death of Hiram Maristany, who worked as the official photographer for the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican activist group. In lighter news, the New York Times has a great look at a boxing duo who also happen to be father and son, and we looked at all the things that have been dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.

