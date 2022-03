New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images; Paul Faith / PA Images via Getty Images

Left: Shamrocks dot the face and hat of this viewer at the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 1999. Right: One of the many faces watch the parade through the streets of Dublin to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in 2001, which was postponed from the traditional March 17 due to the foot and mouth disease crisis.