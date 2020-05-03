Non-Celebrities Are Participating In The Met Gala Challenge Since The Event Was Postponed, And Their Looks Are Incredible

People stuck at home are creating and recreating looks from the Met Gala after Vogue postponed the exclusive annual event due to the coronavirus.



Because the Met Gala, known as fashion's biggest night out, was supposed to take place on Monday, many instead put on their own red carpet from home over the weekend. It's called the #MetGalaChallenge and the looks are iconic in their own ways.



Ashvin Jalabhay, a 24-year-old who lives in London, transformed himself into Lady Gaga, recreating one of her famous 2019 looks.



Jalabhay told BuzzFeed News the Met Gala is the one televised event he looks forward to every year, so when he saw Vogue and Billy Porter officially call on people to submit their own interpretations, he jumped on it.

"I knew I had to take part and recreate my absolute queen Gaga’s third camp look," he told BuzzFeed News, adding that he even borrowed his mom's bra.

Jalabhay said he had rhinestones in the house from an old art project that he then glued onto his sunglasses.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to get creative and feel the entire Met Ball fantasy," he added.

Others who did Gaga went all out and recruited family members — and it's astonishing.