Powerful Photos From Trump's RNC Speech And Protests In DC Show A Divided America

Last night at the White House, while President Donald Trump delivered a speech accepting the party nomination and submitting his vision for the future, protests against the president and against police brutality raged through the streets of DC. Photos show a stark difference between the event on the South Lawn and the protests outside the White House gates. In 2016 Trump asked for a chance to fix America's "chaos." Four years later, he's asking for the same. Here are some of the most powerful scenes from the final night of the Republican National Convention.