Powerful Photos From Trump's RNC Speech And Protests In DC Show A Divided America
As Trump accepted the nomination for president at the White House, protests took over the streets of DC.
Last night at the White House, while President Donald Trump delivered a speech accepting the party nomination and submitting his vision for the future, protests against the president and against police brutality raged through the streets of DC. Photos show a stark difference between the event on the South Lawn and the protests outside the White House gates. In 2016 Trump asked for a chance to fix America's "chaos." Four years later, he's asking for the same. Here are some of the most powerful scenes from the final night of the Republican National Convention.
