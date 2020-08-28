 Skip To Content
Powerful Photos From Trump's RNC Speech And Protests In DC Show A Divided America

As Trump accepted the nomination for president at the White House, protests took over the streets of DC.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on August 28, 2020, at 10:27 a.m. ET

Last night at the White House, while President Donald Trump delivered a speech accepting the party nomination and submitting his vision for the future, protests against the president and against police brutality raged through the streets of DC. Photos show a stark difference between the event on the South Lawn and the protests outside the White House gates. In 2016 Trump asked for a chance to fix America's "chaos." Four years later, he's asking for the same. Here are some of the most powerful scenes from the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

The South Lawn of the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection, Washington, DC on August 27, 2020.

Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protesters march at a demonstration on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House during the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Washington DC Police try to keep demonstrators back as they gather at Black Lives Matter plaza on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Donald Trump arrives on stage with first lady Melania Trump to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

An attendee wears a "Trump" protective mask and a "Make America Great Again" hat during the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Michael A. Mccoy / Getty Images

Protesters gather on Black Lives Matter Plaza on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Graeme Sloan / Sipa USA via AP

A protester raises a fist in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2020.

Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Demonstrators rally to protest President Donald Trump's acceptance of the Republican National Convention nomination at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chris Tuite / Getty Images

Protestors demonstrate on the day Donald Trump officially accepts the Republican Nomination for President on August 27, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

A supporter of President Donald Trump takes a picture with her phone in the midst of a crowd of Trump re-election campaign supporters on the South Lawn of the White House to attend the president's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee, August 27, 2020.

Chris Tuite / Getty Images

Police shine a light into the eyes of a protester as President Donald Trump officially accepts the Republican Nomination for President, August 27, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Michael Brochstein / Sipa USA via AP

A protester with a sign saying "You're either American or a Trump Defender, you can't be both" at a protest and GoGo Concert to drown out President Donald Trump's acceptance speech being given on the White House's South Lawn as part of the Republican National Convention, August 27, 2020.

Oliver Contreras/ Sipa USA via Reuters

Ivanka Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Guests, a few wearing masks, watch President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chris Tuite / Getty Images

Protesters hold a sign saying "Trump Failed 180000 died" while fireworks explode after President Trump's speech to accept the Republican Nomination for President, August 27, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Chris Tuite / Getty Images

Protestors demonstrate as Donald Trump officially accepts the Republican Nomination for President, August 27, 2020 in Washington D.C. Credit:

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Barron Trump, from right, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., stand in front of the White House during the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protesters gather around a school bus at a demonstration during the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

A protester gestures as fireworks explode above the Washington Monument during a protest on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Doug Mills / Pool via AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump (L) and family members stand to watch fireworks after the president delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Jose Luis Magana / Getty Images

The silhouette of Andrew Jackson's statue is seen as fireworks paint the sky above the obelisk of the Washington Monument while demonstrators, protesting the nomination of President Donald Trump, gather at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.



