Megyn Kelly Was A Disaster For NBC From The Start

Megyn Kelly's conclusive separation from NBC News, which was finally — FINALLY! — announced on Friday, was ugly and bungled. Just like her time on the network.



Kelly's whole year-and-a-half run was like witnessing a slow-motion train wreck. But the past two and a half months — during which Kelly's lawyer and NBC negotiated her exit agreement — have been fascinating: The network couldn't even fire her efficiently.

The terms of her exit were not immediately disclosed, but when asked by photographers in New York on Thursday if she planned to returned to TV, she responded, “You will definitely see me back on.”

Whatever agreement was reached, it took so long! On Oct. 24, during an NBC News town hall meeting with employees, Andy Lack, the division's chairman, blasted Kelly, his own expensive hire. There was, of course, good reason to criticize her. On the previous day's Megyn Kelly Today, she had defended — no, actually, she had advocated for — blackface in Halloween costumes.

Her comments were an unmitigated catastrophe, and Kelly apologized on her show the next morning.

"There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks," Lack said to the news division later in the day after Kelly's apology. "There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate." (Lack's remarks were first reported by the Daily Beast.)

The all-company flogging was certainly in stark contrast to Lack's quote in NBC News' triumphant announcement of her hiring in January 2017. “Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Lack said at the time. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.” (NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.)

Yes, it was two years ago that Lack successfully courted Kelly in a highly competitive bidding war, one that cost either $17 million a year (according to the New York Times) or $23 million (according to the Wall Street Journal) — either way, it was a lot of millions. And Lack paid them to Kelly thinking she would be the storied news division's new star, both in the mornings during the third hour of Today, and in a weekly news magazine show that the network gave up on after a short, poorly rated run during the summer of 2017.

Her ascent at NBC never happened. Megyn Kelly Today never overtook ABC's Live With Kelly and Ryan, and the Sunday newsmagazine vanished without a trace, as if they were hoping no one remembered it was supposed to exist.



After the cancellation of Megyn Kelly Today was announced on Oct. 26, the negotiations over her ouster from NBC News became protracted and grisly — the sticking points were not only over money, but about Kelly not wanting to sign a nondisparagement clause. There are as of yet no details available as to where Kelly and NBC News landed on this issue. (Please, Lord, let her be able to talk!)