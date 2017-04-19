BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A 3-Year-Old Did A Reddit AMA And It Is Honestly The Purest Thing

news

A 3-Year-Old Did A Reddit AMA And It Is Honestly The Purest Thing

"How does the sun work? It take a nap."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 2:41 a.m. ET

This is Caleb. He is 3 years old and lives in Texas.

Matthew Clark

Last week, Caleb's dad, 27-year-old Matthew Clark, stumbled across the casualiama subreddit and noticed that all the AMAs were with regular people. "I'm pretty simple, but I knew Caleb would have some fun answers," Clark told BuzzFeed News.

reddit.com

So he decided to start an AMA and have people ask Caleb their questions.

reddit.com
reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT
reddit.com

"Since he acts like he knows it all already, I figured a few people would get a kick out of his answers," Clark said.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"Caleb doesn't know what an AMA is, but I told him some people had questions they needed help getting answers to," Clark said.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

"He was real enthusiastic at first but started to get annoyed so I stopped asking too many at a time," Clark said.

reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT
reddit.com
reddit.com

Clark said that Caleb's favorite question was the one about his favorite book: "He said 'The Three Little Pigs' in a very excited tone and ran to go get it so we could read it."

reddit.com

Clark said that he did not expect the AMA to get such a huge response, adding that he can't wait to read this article to Caleb.

Matthew Clark
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT