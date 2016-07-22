BuzzFeed News

These Photos From The Munich Shootings Are Totally Fake

A BuzzFeed News roundup of fake photos circulating in the wake of the shootings at a Munich shopping mall.

By Karsten Schmehl and Craig Silverman

Karsten Schmehl

Craig Silverman

Posted on July 22, 2016, at 3:14 p.m. ET

1. People are sharing this photo and saying it shows some of the victims of the shootings in Munich. But it's actually from South Africa.

Twitter: @TorstenBeeck
Twitter: @CarlNasman

The photo was first published in 2015 after an attack in South Africa.

Daily Mail / Via dailymail.co.uk

2. Some are sharing this man's photo and identifying him as someone named Samuel Hydberg who is the shooter. That is not his name, and he is not a suspect in Munich.

Twitter: @CarlNasman

He is an American comedian named Sam Hyde and every time there is a mass shooting trolls on Twitter share his photo and say he is the culprit. It happened during the San Bernadino shootings:

buzzfeed.com
And during the Oregon shooting.

buzzfeed.com

People are now trying to fool news organizations into using photos of Hyde.

Twitter: @TnEMTP18325

3. This photo allegedly shows showing people lying on the ground in Munich.

Twitter: @elenacresci

It's actually is from a police training in Manchester, England.

Twitter: @elenacresci
4. This photo is allegedly an aerial view of the Munich shooter.

Twitter: @keksec__org

But a closer inspection shows once again it's a photo of comedian Sam Hyde.

Twitter: @keksec__org
buzzfeed.com

5. People are sharing this photo and claiming that it shows a shooter.

Twitter: @ImAnReporter
Twitter: @_donaldson
The photo is from April, as shown by this report from Bild, a German newspaper:

bild.de

6. This photo of crime scene technicians was one in a series of images shared by a Twitter user in a tweet about Munich.

Twitter: @DBloom451

The photo is from Munich — but it was taken in May, after a man armed with a knife killed one person and injured three others.

independent.co.uk

This post is constantly being updated. Please check back for updates.

