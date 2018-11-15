Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, are seen through a window after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 13, 2018

TIJUANA, Mexico — Their black T-shirts and furtive glances gave them away.

Eschewing introductions, the strangers — clued in to the clandestine meeting via a WhatsApp chat and directed to color-coordinate their outfits — stood in a circle near a movie theater in a strip mall, riffing on ways to stop the swell of migrants arriving at this border city.

"Let’s go make sure they don’t get permission to stay, and then let the witch hunt begin,” Alejandra Garcia told the small crowd.

Over the next hour, with the sky already jet-black, the group grew to 11 people, including a woman pushing a stroller; several housewives; and a factory worker earning minimum wage. They lowered their voices when describing the bulk of migrants traveling with the caravan as “ingrates” and “animals,” but raised their voices to criticize the Mexican government for having escorted the caravan as it moved up through the country.

Afterward, several in the group went to Playas, a borough in western Tijuana where another anti-caravan contingent was trying to forcefully evict migrants. They taunted the Central Americans, chanting “Stop coming!” and singing the Mexican anthem. Police had to step in between the two groups.

“I understand Trump. I don’t love him but I know what it’s like to have to defend your country,” Garcia, 52, told BuzzFeed News.

For weeks, the growing presence of troops on the US border had worried members of the migrant caravan, which became a major rallying cry for President Donald Trump's nationalist base and an unprecedented diplomatic and logistical challenge for the Mexican government. Now, migrants face a new threat: residents of Tijuana, the final stop in their 2,700-mile-long journey, who are organizing protests against the caravan and even threatening them — or anyone who supports them — with physical violence.

Several Facebook and WhatsApp groups advocating for the caravan's deportation have sprung up in the month since the migrants set out from Honduras, underscoring escalating anti-immigrant sentiment in Northern Mexico. The violent language used against Central Americans in these groups echoes that used by Trump supporters in the US, referring to the caravan as an "invasion" and issuing a call to arms in defense of borders.

The pushback against the caravan in Tijuana has brought long-standing racism toward Central Americans neighbors to the surface, highlighting the incongruous attitude of Mexicans who demand better treatment in the US while discriminating — and often times victimizing — migrants who move north through the country.

Inside the chat, people have felt free to give their unfiltered views:

"These people are a Cancer that signals the end of Mexico."

"I'm asking the men here to defend their women and children... Since the majority of Central Americans who've arrived are men, violent thefts will start any moment now."

"Plagues are confronted with venom. And [bullets] are the venom here. Hondurans are equal to gonorrhea."

Other messages in a WhatsApp group entitled "Citizen’s Blockade" — which BuzzFeed News had access to after joining a related, closed Facebook page — included suggestions to deliver pizzas and hamburgers filled with pesticide to migrants and a call to burn down one of the biggest shelters in the city. The group has more than 250 participants.

For sore-footed migrants who have been walking or hitchhiking, the threats from Tijuana residents add injury to insult after days of hardening measures by US authorities to impede their entry, including closing down lanes at several ports of entry and hanging razor wire on border fences.

The caravan grew from about 500 people to over 7,000 within days of its mid-October departure. Guatemalans and Salvadorans joined the group as it made its way north, fleeing stagnant economies and gang violence, both of which have become a staple in the region. At least three more caravans have formed and followed since, underscoring a shift in regional migratory trends — a response to high smuggler fees and the risk of theft, extortion, rape and homicide along the trail.

The original caravan has encountered violence from Mexican authorities along the way — including tear gas from police as they tried to tear down the gate at the Guatemalan border — but also countless examples of goodwill from Mexicans who have donated clothes, cooked and distributed tamales and tortas, and offered rides in their cars and trucks to scores of strangers.

But as the caravan makes its final approach to the US border, this altruism appears to have run dry.

A Facebook group called “Tijuana Against the Migrant Caravan,” which has more than 6,700 members, posted a warning for newcomers: "People who publish messages calling members xenophobic, don't understand the purpose of this group, and they will be removed and blocked," one of the administrator’s wrote this week.

Members posted photographs identifying individual migrants and video of the confrontation that took place Wednesday night near at Playas.