Hicks traveled with the president for Tuesday’s presidential debate, and again on Wednesday for a Minnesota campaign rally.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Update: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump announced on Friday morning they have COVID-19. Read full coverage here. WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, one of the people closest to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus. "So she did test positive. I just heard about this. She tested positive," the president told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night. "She's a hard worker, lot of masks. She wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump added that both he and first lady Melania Trump had taken a test after the news, and the results hadn't come in yet. Soon after the interview aired, he tweeted that he would begin to self-quarantine, but did not specify what that would entail. Trump currently has a packed Friday schedule planned, including a campaign rally in Florida.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!

"I just went out for a test. They just do it. It'll come back later, I guess. And the first lady also, because we spend a lot of time with Hope. And others," Trump told Hannity. "So we'll see what happens."

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Hicks tested positive after traveling to Ohio on Air Force One with the president for Tuesday’s first presidential debate. Hicks was with Trump as recently as Wednesday, when she traveled with the president for a Minnesota campaign rally.



Close Trump aide Hope Hicks traveled aboard Air Force One Tuesday. Here she is deplaning in Cleveland, without a mask.