The House Is Likely To Allow Some Members To Vote Remotely Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON — The House is working to change the way they’ve voted for the past 200 years to ensure members’ safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some members to cast votes without having to travel to Washington. But some Republicans oppose the idea, saying it would break with tradition.



The House could vote to enact proxy voting as early this week — a process in which an absent member can give a colleague who is able to travel to the Capitol building their vote to cast on their behalf.

“A Member casting a vote on behalf of another Member would be required to have exact direction from that Member on how to vote and would have to follow that direction,” Rep. Jim McGovern, chair of the House Rules Committee which is drafting the new rules for proxy voting, wrote in a statement last week. “There would be no ability to give a general proxy. Members would have to direct each and every vote.”

Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was initially reluctant to support a remote voting policy, House leadership now supports the proxy voting idea, given the continued spread of the coronavirus. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer went further than Pelosi, suggesting that congressional committees could work virtually as well, including holding hearings by video-conference and working on legislation. But some House Republicans are objecting to any remote voting plans, arguing that the founders intended for members to vote in-person.

“I think it's a terrible idea,” Rep, Jim Jordan told reporters, adding that he came back to Washington, DC, specifically to speak against proxy voting during the upcoming Rules Committee hearing. “What is it 200 plus years we've been— Congress has been meeting? And you meet in person, you debate, and you vote in person. So, I think it’s that fundamental.”

"And the idea that we're going to now let someone else vote for us because we tell him how to vote. What happens when there's a procedure motion that comes up? How do you handle that?” Jordan continued. “It's supposed to be in person in a debate. Because I mean we're representative democracy and you need someone there representing the constituents back home and fighting for the positions and issues that you told them you're going to fight for.”

Republicans acknowledge that the House’s Democratic majority gives Republicans virtually no power to stop the measure and have resigned to ceremoniously objecting.

"The Democrats got the majority if they want to do it, they can do it," Jordan said. "We[‘ve] just got to make the argument, do the best we can, but if they're determined to do it, and they have the votes, obviously they can, they can get it done. I think it's just wrong, just flat out wrong."

During the 1918 Spanish flu when an estimated 675,000 Americans died, Congress passed critical legislation unanimously with just a few members needed to be present to vote. That’s what the House and Senate have been doing since the coronavirus pandemic forced Congress to stop full sessions in-person, but those votes can be stopped by any member who shows up to oppose them. With more coronavirus recovery legislation on the way, getting every member of Congress to agree will only get more difficult.

Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana told reporters Congress should be in session to debate “significant measures” that impact the entire country.

"I don't support it at all,” Higgins said of proxy voting. “It is completely outside of what the founders intended. The technology at the time was voting by proxy or, by courier, and they clearly did not support that. We're to assemble and thus be held accountable. Changes in technologies come and go but accountability ... was what the founders sought. So I have zero support. I will vehemently fight against remote voting or proxy voting.”

Rep. Andy Harris echoed Higgins’ sentiment.

“Oh, I don't think we should,” Harris told reporters when asked if the House should move forward with remote voting. “We should be here in person to vote. That's the way it’s been done for 200 years that's the way we should do it now,”

The Rules Committee will likely meet to consider the changes. The House is expected to then quickly vote on the new rules.

McGovern recommended proxy voting as a possibility in mid-March after his committee conducted a month-long study on voting options amid the global health pandemic. The committee released a final presentation on their recommendation during a Democratic caucus meeting last week.

As early as mid-March, House members from both parties signed onto a letter urging Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to allow remote voting, not long after President Donald Trump announced guidelines restricting gatherings of 10 people or less.