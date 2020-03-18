Members Of Congress Are Asking Nancy Pelosi To Let Them Vote Remotely Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

“The image of over 430 members and approximately 100 staffers clustered together on the House floor during votes is inconsistent with public health guidance.”

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen members of Congress have signed onto a bipartisan letter asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to allow the House to vote remotely as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. “Tonight we ask that you bring to the floor a simple rule change that would permit remote voting for Members of Congress during this national public health emergency,” the letter says. Members are at home in their districts for a week, but are expected to return to vote on a third coronavirus stimulus bill, likely next week. “We in Congress are asking businesses, schools, [and] local governments to execute strong plans to ensure continuity of essential services: Congress should be no exception. … We are undermining our bipartisan message to the American people when we come together [on] the crowded House floor to vote,” the letter, which is still in progress and currently signed by 28 members, says. “The image of over 430 members and approximately 100 staffers clustered together on the House floor during votes is inconsistent with public health guidance from public health officials.” CNN first reported the existence of the letter.

