Yale Has Rescinded Admission For A Student Whose Family Allegedly Paid $1.2 Million To Get Her In

Yale has rescinded admission for a student whose family is alleged to have paid $1.2 million to get her in, the school announced Tuesday, in what's believed to be the first such move by a US college since the admissions scandal broke.

The decision comes two weeks after dozens of parents, coaches, and university administrators were indicted in the massive college admissions scam.

As part of the scandal, former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith was charged with accepting bribes in exchange for designating two applicants as soccer recruits to get them admitted.

According to the school, one applicant was rejected despite Meredith's endorsement, but the other was granted admission.