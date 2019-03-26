The US Department Of Education Is Now Investigating Schools Tied To The College Admissions Scandal

The US Department of Education is investigating universities tied to the massive college admissions scandal that unveiled a system of bribing school officials and falsifying student test scores to gain acceptance to competitive schools across the country.

On Monday night, the University of Texas at Austin said it received a letter announcing a preliminary investigation into the school’s process of vetting students, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

On Tuesday morning, Yale issued a statement saying that federal education officials are initiating “a ‘preliminary investigation’ into whether Yale and seven other universities, whose employees or applicants were named in the federal bribery investigation, have complied with regulations and requirements pertaining to the federal student aid program.”

In response to the letter, a USC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News:

“We will fully cooperate with the DOE as we are with the Department of Justice's ongoing investigation, and will continue to comply with all laws and regulations.”

They are two of eight schools now under the department’s probe. The others include Wake Forest University, the University of San Diego, Stanford, Georgetown, University of Southern California, and the University of California, Los Angeles, according to Politico, which first reported the investigation.

BuzzFeed News reached out to all of the schools to confirm that they received the letter.

The Education Department’s action comes two weeks after federal prosecutors announced the stunning details of the largest college admissions cheating scandal in US history, which involved 50 people, including celebrities, prominent Silicon Valley business leaders, tech moguls, decorated coaches, athletic directors, professors, and college testing administrators.



To secure their child’s entry into the elite school of their choice, wealthy parents paid Rick Singer, a 58-year-old life coach from Newport Beach, California, thousands and thousands of dollars to boost SAT and ACT scores and fabricate their children’s achievements, like photoshopping a prospective student’s head onto an athlete’s body to snag a spot on a sports team.

In all, prosecutors said the ringleader earned about $25 million and got more than 700 teens into top schools.

Now the Education Department is examining whether these universities, which federal prosecutors had said didn’t know about the scandal, have broken any laws or rules — specifically when it comes to handling and administering student financial aid.

“The allegations made and evidence cited by the Department of Justice raise questions about whether your institution is fully meeting its obligations,” an Education Department official wrote in the letter, according to Politico.

If the schools violated any federal education regulations, they could potentially lose access to grants and federal student loan money.

Education Department investigators want the universities to turn over the names of all students tied to the scandal and detail how they have disciplined any employees who were allegedly involved.

Several schools have fired head coaches and employees for taking bribes to falsely endorse high schoolers’ athletic abilities, as well as rescinded these students’ admissions.

Yale said that it had thoroughly checked the athletic credentials of all potential students dating back to 2015 and found that, “with the exception of the single student who was fraudulently admitted ... all enrolled Yale students who were admitted with an athletic endorsement played at least one season on their varsity sports team.”

“The admission of the student who received a fraudulent endorsement has been rescinded,” the president said.

USC, the university most embroiled in the scandal, announced that it would deny all applicants linked to the scam and had frozen the accounts of current students allegedly involved as it reviewed their cases.



