People Are Pretty Pissed About Walmart's 9/11-Themed Soda Display

"We will never forget...THESE GREAT ROLLBACK PRICES, Y'ALL!"

By Julia Reinstein and Craig Silverman

Julia Reinstein

Craig Silverman

Last updated on September 8, 2016, at 2:19 p.m. ET

Posted on September 7, 2016, at 5:52 p.m. ET

People are less than thrilled after this 9/11-themed soda display was spotted in a Walmart in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Shawn Richard

A man named Shawn Richard noticed it on Tuesday. He was on vacation in Florida with his girlfriend, and they'd stopped at the Walmart to buy some things for the beach.

"We stopped and stared at it like, oh my god," Richard told BuzzFeed News. "Nobody seemed to be noticing it, it wasn't very crowded, and I got the feeling that it had just been assembled. So we took some pics and went on our way."

Richard tweeted the photo, which depicts soda boxes stacked in the shape of the Twin Towers.

Florida c'mon man
Shawn @online_shawn

Florida c'mon man

@online_shawn / Via Twitter: @online_shawn

Thousands have retweeted it in the past two days.

People were pretty pissed.

This is THE ultimate in brand 9/11 cash-in tackiness and nothing will ever ever ever top it https://t.co/3VWNTcKfmx
Natasha Daly @natashaldaly

This is THE ultimate in brand 9/11 cash-in tackiness and nothing will ever ever ever top it https://t.co/3VWNTcKfmx

i mean actually this is the most american thing i have ever seen, and it makes me want to die slow and painful https://t.co/kzcLvnjFjh
debbie down n out @_mxdean

i mean actually this is the most american thing i have ever seen, and it makes me want to die slow and painful https://t.co/kzcLvnjFjh

what is this headassery https://t.co/HZnDDgQFyW
charlie @marlboro54s

what is this headassery https://t.co/HZnDDgQFyW

And some just really didn't know what to think of it.

I'm speechless https://t.co/oLOOOE0y4v
mad @madoat_

I'm speechless https://t.co/oLOOOE0y4v

high fructose corn syrup can't melt steel beams. https://t.co/kXMQgjDcnl
Maggie Serota @maggieserota

high fructose corn syrup can't melt steel beams. https://t.co/kXMQgjDcnl

Harambe would’ve loved this. https://t.co/J4TaL5PZN8
juux @juux

Harambe would’ve loved this. https://t.co/J4TaL5PZN8

We will never forget......THESE GREAT ROLLBACK PRICES YALL! https://t.co/p4asAkAHlf
Ben S.(uperhoo) @The_Superhoo

We will never forget......THESE GREAT ROLLBACK PRICES YALL! https://t.co/p4asAkAHlf

A Walmart spokesperson told Orlando Weekly the display is being taken down.

He also said the Coca-Cola Company usually comes up with display ideas, which Walmart can choose whether or not to approve. This one was approved.

UPDATE

The Coca-Cola Company has replaced the display and apologized with the following statement:

"This display was meant to honor local firefighters and to support their organization’s upcoming event. We sincerely apologize that anyone was offended or misunderstood its intent, and we have replaced the display."

