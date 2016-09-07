People Are Pretty Pissed About Walmart's 9/11-Themed Soda Display

People are less than thrilled after this 9/11-themed soda display was spotted in a Walmart in Panama City Beach, Florida.

A man named Shawn Richard noticed it on Tuesday. He was on vacation in Florida with his girlfriend, and they'd stopped at the Walmart to buy some things for the beach.

"We stopped and stared at it like, oh my god," Richard told BuzzFeed News. "Nobody seemed to be noticing it, it wasn't very crowded, and I got the feeling that it had just been assembled. So we took some pics and went on our way."