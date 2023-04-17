The Sweet 16 Shooting Victims Were Young Adults Whose Lives Were Just Beginning

A shooter opened fire at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night, killing four people and injuring 28 more.

Most of those who were wounded are local teenagers, WRBL reported , and some are in critical condition. No arrests have been made yet, and police have not yet publicly identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Family and friends are mourning the deceased victims, whose lives were just beginning. The oldest one killed was only 23, and two of them were weeks away from graduating high school.

Gun violence in the US is a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 17, at least 5,311 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 7,062 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

Marsiah “Si” Collins, 19