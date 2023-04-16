Four people were killed and 28 others were injured after a shooter opened fire at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, police said.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the shooting occurred around 10:34 p.m. in the city of about 3,000 people.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday evening, authorities said some of the people who were injured remained in critical condition. No information was immediately released about the shooter.

The shooting happened at Mahogany’s Masterpiece dance studio during a Sweet 16 birthday party, and most of those injured are local teenagers, WRBL reported.

The four deceased victims were identified Monday by Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox as: Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17.

Dowdell and Smith were both high school seniors week away from graduating.

The party was for Dowdell's sister Alexis, his grandmother, Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Advertiser. The siblings' mother was also shot and is now recovering from her injuries, Allen said.

Dowdell had committed to playing football at Jacksonville State University. In a statement, Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez said he and staff were "heartbroken" by his death.

Smith, who went by "KeKe," was "always smiling," her cousin, Amy Jackson, told CNN, and she was excited to attend the University of Alabama. She played volleyball and managed the school's track team, Michael Taylor, a coach at Dadeville High School, told the New York Times.

Collins, better known as "Si," graduated high school last year and was taking a year off before college to pursue a music career. He had planned to attend Louisiana State University in the fall, according to AL.com.

Holston "was selfless when it can to his family and friends and always tried to be a protector," his mother, Janett Heard, told AL.com.