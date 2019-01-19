The MAGA Hat–Wearing Teens Who Taunted A Native American Elder Could Be Expelled

The Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High in Kentucky rebuked the students' actions and said they could potentially be expelled as a result.

A Kentucky Catholic school may take disciplinary action against their students after a group of the MAGA hat–wearing teenage boys taunted a Native American elder at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, DC, on Friday. Several viral videos show the young men, nearly all of whom are white and wearing pro-Trump gear, chanting at and mocking the man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. One of the teens can be seen standing face-to-face with the elder, smirking and saying nothing, while the man sang and played a drum. The indigenous protester was identified by Indian Country Today as Nathan Phillips, a member of the Omaha Nation and a Vietnam War veteran. He reportedly hosts a ceremony each year honoring Native American veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and is also the keeper of a sacred pipe.

Kaya Taitano, a 26-year-old student from Guam told BuzzFeed News she filmed the videos of Phillips. "You can tell he has power in his being," she said in a phone interview. In an interview with Taitano following the incident that she uploaded to her Instagram, Phillips said he wished he could see those teens "put that energy into making this country really great, helping those that are hungry." "I heard them saying, 'Build that wall, build that wall,'" said Phillips, who could not be immediately reached for comment. "You know, this is indigenous lands. We’re not supposed to have walls here — we never did for millennia, before anybody else came here."

This was not the first time Phillips has faced racist harassment. According to Fox 2 Detroit, a group of Eastern Michigan University students in 2015 berated him with racist slurs and pelted him with a beer can while they were dressed up as Native Americans for a theme party. "They had their face painted," Phillips said at the time. "I said what the heck is going on here. 'Oh we are honoring you.' I said no you are not honoring me...[They said] 'Go back to the reservation, you blank Indian.'" After videos of the incident on Friday were posted online, they soon went viral, with people calling the teens racist and urging there to be consequences. Due to clothing some of the students in the video were wearing, people quickly deduced the teens were from Covington Catholic High School, an all-male Catholic school in Park Hills, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. According to the school's website, students had been in DC to attend the March for Life, which also took place Friday. The school deleted its Facebook account and set its Twitter to private after the incident. In a joint statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High rebuked the students' actions and said they could potentially be expelled as a result: "We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, DC," they said. "We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips."



"This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person. The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion," they added. "We know this incident also has tainted the entire witness of the March for Life and express our most sincere apologies to all those who attended the March and all those who support the pro-life movement. Representatives for Covington Catholic High School and the Diocese did not immediately return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. The incident sparked enormous backlash online, with many people sharing their disgust and sadness.

Someone even briefly edited the school's name on Google to "Covington Catholic White Male Entitlement High School."

James J. Martin, SJ, a Jesuit priest, harshly criticized the high schoolers' "attempt to shame and disrespect" Phillips. "These actions are not Catholic, not Christian, and not acceptable," Martin said.

Alison Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state, released a statement blaming "the adults and administration that are charged with teaching" the teens, and called on the school to "denounce this behavior."

"This is not the Kentucky we know and love," Grimes said.

A number of Democratic lawmakers also spoke out about the incident and in support of Phillips.



Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said it "reminds us of the growing hate & oppression we are all up against."



New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, who was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in November, called the video "heartbreaking." "This Veteran put his life on the line for our country," Haaland said. "The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration."

