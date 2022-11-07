Fans Are Creating Dedicated Savings Funds To Buy Tickets For Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Tour

Jordan said she would be willing to spend $1,000 on tickets to Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.



Turns out Jordan isn’t the only fan who has been diligently saving money for potential concert tickets. It’s been four years and six albums since Swift went on tour, so fans are ready to see their favorite blondie prance around onstage. Ticket prices will range from $49 to $449, which has pretty much been the case for all her tours.

SeatGeek estimates that the Reputation tour's average ticket price was $279. Ticket prices are up across all genres and venues, and Ticketmaster prices have more than tripled since the mid-’90s in part because the company often withholds about 90% of tickets for the secondary market, which then upsells them up to 7,000% more, according to an investigation from Last Week Tonight. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Ticketmaster said that it does not set ticket prices and that the average price of a resale ticket is almost twice as much as the original price. The resale ticketing market has grown to be more than a $10 billion industry, according to Ticketmaster.

Lindsey Morris, a 27-year-old Swiftie who lives in Georgia, said she has a separate savings account dedicated to Swift tickets that she started about three years ago when she missed out on the Reputation tour. She told BuzzFeed News she would be willing to spend up to $500 for a seat near the stage or $800 if she got to meet Swift (the singer has not charged for meet and greets in the past).