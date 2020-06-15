The Supreme Court's LGBTQ Decision Will Have Huge Impacts For Those Living In States With No Prior Protections

It was estimated last year that half of all LGBTQ Americans lived in states where they had no legal protections from workplace discrimination. Not any more.

John Bazemore / AP Former Byron, Georgia, fire chief Rachel Mosby in September.

Rachel Mosby could barely sleep Sunday night. She tossed and turned for hours, knowing it was possible that a court ruling could come out in the morning that could change not only her life, but the lives of so many people like her. She woke up, took a long shower to calm her nerves, and then checked her phone. It was blowing up with messages which all said the same thing: across the United States, it was now illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ people in the workplace. “I was just shaking uncontrollably and crying,” Mosby, 52, told BuzzFeed News. “I had to kind of pull myself together from that because it was just sheer joy.” Monday’s Supreme Court decision marks one of the greatest civil rights victories in the history of the LGBTQ community. In a sweeping 6-3 vote, the top US court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal law prohibiting discrimination in the workplace based on "sex,” also applied to discrimination against LGBTQ people. In an instant, the monumental decision secured worker rights for people like Mosby, a transgender woman in Georgia, who live in conservative states where such protections did not yet exist. “I’ve got a queer kid as well, and she’s with me, and we were both having a great cry-fest,” Mosby said. “This is going to mean a lot, for my kid as well, and for the generations that come behind this.” Mosby previously worked as the fire chief in Byron, Georgia, a position she held for over a decade. When she came out to her colleagues as transgender in 2018, she said she began experiencing workplace discrimination, including misgendering, being called anti-trans slurs, and being reprimanded for wearing a skirt, according to court filings. In June 2019, she was fired. Officials blamed her dismissal on poor performance, but Mosby said she does not believe that’s the real reason. Just over a month ago, she filed a lawsuit against her city, alleging discrimination based on her gender identity. Now, with discrimination against LGBTQ people being made illegal nationwide, Mosby said she feels newfound confidence that she will win her case. “It gave me an immediate sense of validation and put me on a little more sure footing for my outlook for the future, especially with my case going forward,” she said. “It makes me extremely optimistic now that we will win.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Some 21 states already had legal protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to analysis last year from the think tank Movement Advancement Project, but Monday’s ruling has made it the law of the land. Prior to the decision, roughly half of the more than 8 million LGBTQ people in the US lived in states without explicit protections if they experienced discrimination at work. In the wake of the decision, Raquel Willis — one of the founders of the Transgender Law Center's Black Trans Circles, a program aimed at empowering Black trans women in the South and Midwest — paid tribute on Twitter to one of the plaintiffs who died prior to Monday's decision and recalled once being afraid to come out in the workplace. "At my first job, I was stealth out of survival. I wasn't out as trans because I was afraid of being fired," Willis wrote. "Today's #SCOTUS ruling will encourage so many more folks to move beyond that fear. We honor you, Mrs. Aimee Stephens, for your fight. I know you're looking down on us." Stacy Bailey, an elementary school art teacher in Texas, settled a discrimination lawsuit in February against her school district after it suspended her in 2017 for showing students a photo of her wife, Julie Vazquez. For Bailey, Monday’s ruling was a moment of both celebration and reflection. “My wife ran towards me, we hugged and jumped and she started crying,” said the 34-year-old teacher. “It was a very dramatic scene in the Bailey-Vazquez household.” They immediately hung their rainbow Pride Flag outside their balcony. “It really brought me to my knees,” she said, “and to tears to think maybe people really aren’t going to have to deal with this much longer and maybe other gay teachers like me are not going to have to go through the trauma and the battle that I had to go through.”

Courtesy of Stacy Bailey