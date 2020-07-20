A Shooter Reportedly Dressed As A FedEx Worker Fatally Shot A Judge's Son At Her Home

The son of US District Judge Esther Salas was shot dead Sunday after a gunman reportedly dressed as a delivery person opened fire in their North Brunswick, New Jersey home.

A unnamed lawyer, who is believed to be the shooter, was found dead in his car of an apparent suicide about two hours away in upstate New York, law enforcement officials told the New York Times. Police reportedly found a package addressed to Salas as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they were investigating a death in the town of Rockland, New York, but could not immediately share further details.

The FBI previously said they were investigating the shooting at Salas's house and were searching for one suspect, the agency's Newark branch tweeted.

Salas's 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed in the attack, while her husband, Mark Anderl, was injured, officials told the Associated Press.

Salas was reportedly in the basement at the time of the attack and was not injured.

The shooter fled the scene.