A Shooter Reportedly Dressed As A FedEx Worker Fatally Shot A Judge's Son At Her Home
New Jersey Judge Esther Salas's husband was also injured in the attack at their home.
The son of US District Judge Esther Salas was shot dead Sunday after a gunman reportedly dressed as a delivery person opened fire in their North Brunswick, New Jersey home.
A unnamed lawyer, who is believed to be the shooter, was found dead in his car of an apparent suicide about two hours away in upstate New York, law enforcement officials told the New York Times. Police reportedly found a package addressed to Salas as part of the investigation.
A spokesperson for the New York State Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they were investigating a death in the town of Rockland, New York, but could not immediately share further details.
The FBI previously said they were investigating the shooting at Salas's house and were searching for one suspect, the agency's Newark branch tweeted.
Salas's 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed in the attack, while her husband, Mark Anderl, was injured, officials told the Associated Press.
Salas was reportedly in the basement at the time of the attack and was not injured.
The shooter fled the scene.
The shooter was wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official told CNN, but it is not yet known whether he was a FedEx employee or just posing as one.
“Our deepest sympathies are with Judge Salas and her family at this time," a FedEx spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”
Daniel Anderl was a rising junior at Catholic University in Washington, DC, the school said in a statement.
"Our deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl," the school said. "We pray too for Daniel’s father, who was also shot and is in the hospital."
Staff at Saint Joseph High School, where Daniel graduated from in 2018, said he was a "true friend ... and an overall wonderful human being" who "will be truly missed."
"We pray for Dan's family and friends during this unbelievably difficult time — please know, we are mourning with you," the school said in a statement on Facebook.
Mark Anderl, 63, is a defense lawyer and a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, according to his website.
Salas, reportedly the first Latina woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey, was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010.
She has presided over a number of high-profile cases.
Last week, she was assigned a class-action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, in which a group of investors sued the bank for its ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
She had previously sentenced Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice to prison on fraud charges.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his condolences Sunday night, saying, "Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act."
North Brunswick Mayor Mac Womack said, "No words can express the sadness and loss we share" over the attack.
"We commit to do all we can to support the family in this time, as well as all law enforcement agencies involved," Womack said.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.