 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Creator Of "Riverdale" Dedicated Tonight's Episode And All Future Ones To Luke Perry

Trending

The Creator Of "Riverdale" Dedicated Tonight's Episode And All Future Ones To Luke Perry

The show's creator said Wednesday's episode — the first since Perry died — "finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 6, 2019, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Luke Perry speaking at New York Comic Con in October
Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Luke Perry speaking at New York Comic Con in October

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode of the CW show — as well as all future episodes — will be dedicated to Luke Perry.

Perry played Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on the hit CW show. He's best known for his breakout role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode, the first one since Perry died earlier this week, "finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie."

"It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post of an old cast photo.

Instagram: @undefined

Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," his publicist said in a statement.

Perry's castmates on both Riverdale and 90210 have been paying tribute to the actor following his death, many speaking of how kind he was.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, said she was finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us."

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.
Lili Reinhart @lilireinhart

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's wife on the show, said her "heart is broken."

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry
Molly Ringwald @MollyRingwald

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an Instagram post on Monday, Aguirre-Sacasa remembered Perry as "a father, brother, friend, and mentor."

"Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything," he wrote. "I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."

Instagram: @undefined


ADVERTISEMENT