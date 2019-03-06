The Creator Of "Riverdale" Dedicated Tonight's Episode And All Future Ones To Luke Perry

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode of the CW show — as well as all future episodes — will be dedicated to Luke Perry.

Perry played Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on the hit CW show. He's best known for his breakout role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode, the first one since Perry died earlier this week, "finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie."

"It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post of an old cast photo.