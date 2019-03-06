The Creator Of "Riverdale" Dedicated Tonight's Episode And All Future Ones To Luke Perry
The show's creator said Wednesday's episode — the first since Perry died — "finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie."
Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode of the CW show — as well as all future episodes — will be dedicated to Luke Perry.
Perry played Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on the hit CW show. He's best known for his breakout role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.
Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's episode, the first one since Perry died earlier this week, "finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie."
"It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post of an old cast photo.
Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," his publicist said in a statement.
Perry's castmates on both Riverdale and 90210 have been paying tribute to the actor following his death, many speaking of how kind he was.
Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, said she was finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us."
And Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's wife on the show, said her "heart is broken."
In an Instagram post on Monday, Aguirre-Sacasa remembered Perry as "a father, brother, friend, and mentor."
"Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything," he wrote. "I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.